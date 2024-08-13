Zane State College Launches Cannabis Certificates To Meet Demand For Educated Workforce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chad Brown, Zane State College PresidentZANESVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Zane State College announced the addition of three cannabis certificates designed to ensure proper education and safety training for those interested in a cannabis career.Zane State has partnered with Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education, to offer training in this rapidly growing industry. Coursework will cover advanced dispensary associate skills training, cannabis manufacturing, and cultivation.“In recent years, we've seen a significant shift in how industries are evolving to meet the changing needs and values of our society. One such industry that has garnered considerable attention is the cannabis industry. As more states permit the recreational use of marijuana, research continues to highlight its potential medical benefits,” said Chad Brown, Zane State College President.“The recent transition from medically restricted use to recreational use offers the College not only an opportunity for training expansion but also a sense of obligation to ensure that skills and knowledge are provided for the greater good of our community.”With recreational cannabis sales getting underway in Ohio earlier this month, the demand for a qualified and well-trained workforce has never been higher.“Green Flower is honored to be partnering with Zane State College to offer our three cannabis industry training certificate programs. Zane State becomes our only partner in the state of Ohio to offer these programs and we couldn't be more excited at the opportunity,” said Daniel Kalef, Chief Growth Officer at Green Flower.“With adult use cannabis now legal in Ohio and business poised to begin opening very soon, Zane State College is uniquely positioned to help people, in the region and the entire state, enter and build a career in the ever-expanding and rapidly growing cannabis industry.”Each certificate program takes nine weeks to complete and is offered fully online. Upon certificate completion, graduates will have access to Green Flower's employer network. Each program costs $750 and is now open for enrollment. For a limited time, save $150 using the discount code ZSCFIRST.For more information and to register for classes, please visit the certificate programs web page here: .###About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.About Zane State CollegeZane State College, established in 1969, values people through our commitment to quality, equity, and stewardship. Zane State College has 30 programs that lead to an associate degree and an Electrical Engineering Technology Bachelor's degree. We have seven online degrees, industry-centered short-term IT training, selective health programs, and more. Students wishing to earn a bachelor's degree can also receive an affordable start at Zane State College through our transfer degrees. As a comprehensive community college, you can reduce your bachelor's degree costs through 2+2 and 3 +1 transfer options to a wide selection of public and private universities.

