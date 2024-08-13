Network Connex Team Releases Fall Industry Event Schedule

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Network Connex exhibit presence at fall events

Where will you see Connex this Fall?

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Network Connex , a national leader in the design and deployment of digital communications infrastructure, is excited to announce its involvement in key educational and networking events this fall.* August 20-22, 2024-Several leaders will attend ISE in Dallas, TX.* September 10, 2024: Network Connex will exhibit and attend Regional Fiber Broadband in Des Moines, IA.* September 9-11, 2024-Network Connex is proud to be a Bronze Sponsor and Exhibitor at the Fiber Network Alliance Owners Alliance Conference on Jekyll Island, GA.* September 12, 2024-At the 16th Annual Maryland/DC Wireless Association Golf Tournament in Ijamsville, MD, Network Connex is proud to be an event sponsor.* September 17-18, 2024-Network Connex will be the Silver Sponsor with a leadership presence at Datacloud USA in Austin, TX.* September 24-25, 2024-Data center team members will be on hand for DCAC in Austin, TX.Customers and industry connections are encouraged to schedule onsite meetings with the team in advance of each event or stop by the Network Connex exhibit space where applicable. Interested parties can keep up with the company's event schedule on our site.

