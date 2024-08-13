Openplay Earns Spot On 2024 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With three-year revenue growth of 163 percent, OpenPlay ranked 3,056 nationally and made Top 200 in Los Angeles and Top 350 in Software category

- Edward Ginis, Co-Founder and Chief Client Officer at OpenPlayLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OpenPlay Inc. , provider of the industry's leading for asset and catalog management, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing them as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the U.S. OpenPlay was ranked number 3,056 nationally, as well as 341 in Software, 164 in Los Angeles, and 421 in California. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - independent, entrepreneurial businesses. You can view OpenPlay's full Inc. 5000 profile on Inc here .“We're incredibly excited to be included in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list,” said Edward Ginis, Co-Founder and Chief Client Officer at OpenPlay.“Year after year, we've continued to grow, adding multiple enterprise and independent label partners who manage the world's most important catalogs. This growth reflects OpenPlay's ongoing addition of new features and enhancements to our music-industry-leading platform for asset and catalog management. This recognition further solidifies our place in the industry and validates our approach as we continue to make OpenPlay even bigger and better.”“OpenPlay was created to be the one-stop-shop for music content management, and today it is so much more,” added Jonathan Bender, Chief Operating and Growth Officer at OpenPlay.“With over 10 years in business, continued year-over-year growth, and hundreds of music clients, we provide the essential and highest-quality tools to all levels of the music industry. We're honored be part of the Inc. 5000 list alongside some of America's most exciting private companies.”In addition to the Inc. 5000 list, OpenPlay has celebrated numerous accomplishments over the course of 2024, including being nominated for the Maestro of Metadata Award at the Music Biz 2024 Bizzy Awards, recognizing them for making a significant impact in the area of metadata, rights and asset management, and streamlining and promoting clean data and best practices. OpenPlay also expanded their Direct Delivery offerings to enable labels to delivery their content directly to music services from within OpenPlay. By partnering with industry leaders STEM, Too Lost and beatBread, OpenPlay provides the most competitive rates for delivery and access to advances and catalog funding.OpenPlay also upgraded a variety of its powerful tools in 2024, including its release management platform for distributors and major label groups, artist tour date visibility, marketing and merchandise support, bulk editing, an enhanced API, catalog exporting with the click of a button, real-time in-market tracking of music on DSPs, video asset support, and more.The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years. Past honorees include Pandora, 7-Eleven, Toys 'R' Us, Zipcar, Zappos, Facebook, Microsoft, and more. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”You can read more about OpenPlay at .About OpenPlayOpenPlay is the music industry's leading asset management platform, trusted by major labels and independents alike to manage their catalogs - it bridges the gap between content creation, metadata management, assets, rights, and delivery. Designed and built from the ground up by music industry experts, OpenPlay services customers that manage the largest libraries of valuable media assets in the world. OpenPlay's coupling of an intuitive interface with an extremely powerful enterprise toolset places it in a class above its competitors. With offerings for multiple different industry verticals, their entire suite of applications has solutions for every company no matter their size. Learn more about OpenPlay at .OpenPlay Press Contacts:Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, 646-484-6764, ...Bill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, 609-221-2374, ...MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

