Gulf Coast International Properties Luxury Rentals Joins Greater Naples Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gulf Coast International Properties (GCIP) Luxury Rentals division is pleased to announce their recent membership with the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce.



The Chamber was founded in 1947 with the aim of fostering business advancement and advocate for effective policy to ensure a healthy business climate. The Greater Naples Chamber is the largest of 25 chambers in the five-county Southwest Florida region and has been recognized as among the best of the 300 chambers that exist in Florida.



The focus of the Greater Naples Chamber is on economic development to promote Collier County as an ideal business location; as an advocate for Collier businesses on the government level; and on talent initiatives focusing on attracting, developing, and retaining top talent for the county.



Gulf Coast International Properties Luxury Rentals was formed in 2020. The firm offers a boutique approach to select residential rental offerings, providing hands-on, full-service management, continuing GCIP's reputation of professional concierge service, integrity, and the luxury experience.



Vicki Tracy, COO of the Gulf Coast International Properties states,“We are proud to join forces with the Greater Naples Chamber to work together to further the business goals of our firm, and help spearhead a strategic plan for business retention, expansion, and growth for Collier County. The strength of the combined forces of the Chamber members continues to make Naples a remarkable place to live and work.”



About Gulf Coast International Properties®

Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.



