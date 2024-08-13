Sorevna Launches Revolutionary Skin Restoration Cream For Feet And Hands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Harvard-Educated Dr. James Wright Develops Breakthrough Formula

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorevna , a leading of advanced skincare solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking skin restoration cream specifically designed for feet and hands. Developed by renowned Harvard alumnus Dr. James Wright, this innovative product promises to revolutionize the of dry, cracked, and callused skin.

Continue Reading

Dr. James A. Wright, CEO of Sorevna, unveils the latest innovation in skincare at today's product launch event.

Dr. James Wright, CEO of Sorevna, unveils the latest innovation in skincare at today's product launch event. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Sorevna continues to lead the industry in effective callus treatments.

Post this





The proprietary formula, a result of years of extensive research and clinical trials, combines cutting-edge molecular biology with natural ingredients to deliver unparalleled results. Dr. Wright, drawing on his extensive background in molecular biology, and biochemistry, has created a product that not only accelerates healing but also provides long-lasting hydration and protection.

"Our goal at Sorevna has always been to address the most challenging skincare issues with scientifically proven solutions," said Dr. James Wright, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"This new cream represents a significant leap forward in treating the unique requirements of the hands and feet, which are often overlooked in traditional skincare regimens."

Key features of Sorevna's new skin rejuvenating cream include:

An organically derived rapid absorption formulaLong-lasting hydration without greasy residueStrengthening of the skin's natural barrierEradication of harsh chemicals such asparabensSuitable for all skin types, including those with sensitive skinLeaping Bunny® certified cruelty free, environmentally friendly, and all natural

Clinical studies have shown remarkable results, with 95% of participants reporting significant improvement in skin texture and hydration within just two weeks of regular use.

A marked reduction in callused skin was also reported.



Sorevna's commitment to quality extends beyond the product itself. The company uses eco-friendly packaging and adheres to strict ethical standards in its manufacturing processes.

Sorevna never tests on animals, and ensures that all ingredients are sourced from cruelty free manufacturers.



The new skin restoration cream for feet and hands is now available for purchase exclusively through Sorevna .



About Sorevna: Sorevna is a leading manufacturer of innovative skincare solutions, dedicated to developing high-performance products backed by rigorous scientific research. Founded by Harvard-educated Dr. James Wright, the company combines cutting-edge technology with natural ingredients to address complex skin issues and promote overall skin health.

SOURCE Sorevna