Ava Energy AI LLC Granted Novel Patent For Revolutionary Energy-To-Compute Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ava AI LLC ("AVA Energy") is proud to announce that it has been granted a Notice of Allowance From the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its groundbreaking technology, which allows users of the Ava Energy System to convert distributed energy into compute power using their proprietary Energy Operating System (EOS) combined with GPU chips. The patent was filed by the company's two visionary founders, Karl Andersen and Vitaly Leokumovich.

Ava converts solar energy into compute power which can be sold to large cloud providers. This makes solar much more affordable.

"This patent is the first of many to come focused on building a shared economy for electricity," said Andersen. "We want solar owners to profit from their excess capacity by converting and selling it to other markets rather than just being limited to selling back to the grid."

Andersen added, "We envision a world that expands the current capacity of centralized grid systems to distributed energy production, or what we call Grid 2.0. This is in no way trying to replace centralized grid systems, Grid 1.0, but to expand the security and reliability of our national power production."

The innovative EOS technology is designed to transform the way distributed energy is utilized, enabling users to maximize the value of their solar and other renewable energy sources. By leveraging GPU chips, the AVA Energy PC provides a seamless and efficient solution for converting surplus energy into valuable compute power, opening up new revenue streams for solar energy producers and advancing the shared economy for electricity.

About Ava Energy AI LLC

Ava Energy AI LLC is a pioneering company dedicated to developing advanced technologies that optimize the use of distributed energy resources. Through its innovative Energy Operating System (EOS) and cutting-edge solutions, Ava Energy aims to empower energy producers and consumers to participate in a more efficient, sustainable, and profitable energy ecosystem.

