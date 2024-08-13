KEVANI Partners With VIOOH To Launch Programmatic Sales Across Iconic Media Destinations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New collaboration to debut at prime Los Angeles locations

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KEVANI ,

Inc. ("KEVANI"), a leading innovator in out of home development, is pleased to announce its partnership with VIOOH , the leading premium global digital out-of-home (DOOH) supply-side platform.

This collaboration will allow advertisers to leverage VIOOH's programmatic and KEVANI's premium inventory to create high-impact programmatic DOOH campaigns on iconic media destinations in Los Angeles. The new offering will empower partners to deliver contextual messaging to strategically targeted audiences and elevate advertising campaigns via data-driven insights.

The new partnership will kick off with StackAdapt, a programmatic advertising platform that specializes in delivering multi-channel campaigns, further enhancing the offering and enabling advertisers to achieve their goals with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

"We are excited to partner with VIOOH, providing our agency partners with an additional

platform to seamlessly integrate their latest campaigns on our world-class assets," said Kevin Bartanian, CEO of KEVANI. "This collaboration enhances our ability to create meaningful and memorable connections between audiences and brands, while expanding our global reach."

"We're pleased to share another new US partnership to help unlock commercial opportunities for advertisers, both those buyers within the US and our overseas customers," said Jean-Christophe Conti, Chief Executive Officer at VIOOH. "At VIOOH, we are committed to growing our programmatic DOOH offering across the US and working with KEVANI is an excellent step forward, especially for advertisers looking to invest on the West Coast."

About KEVANI

KEVANI is a premier out-of-home (OOH) media sales organization that elevates national and local brands through innovative outdoor advertising solutions. Our inventory provides unique opportunities for our brand and agency partners to captivate their audience. Founded with a mission to bring value to the OOH medium, KEVANI is dedicated to transforming the industry through the development of new destinations and innovative sales approaches.

About VIOOH

VIOOH is a leading premium global digital out of home supply-side platform.

Launched in 2018 and with headquarters in London, VIOOH's platform connects buyers and sellers in a premium marketplace, making OOH easily accessible.

Led by a team of digital OOH and programmatic tech experts, VIOOH is pioneering the transformation of the OOH sector, championing its role in enhancing multi-channel digital campaigns through the use of programmatic capabilities and data. VIOOH currently trades programmatically in 22 markets, with more to follow.

