Enterprise Asset Leasing Market To Reach $2.8 Trillion, Globally, By 2032 At 11.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The enterprise asset leasing is experiencing growth due to adoption of lease accounting software to facilitate compliance, increase in requirement for enhanced flexibility, and rise in focus on cost-efficiency. Allied Market Research published a report, titled,

" Enterprise Asset Leasing Market

by Asset Type (Commercial Vehicles, Machinery and Industrial Equipment, and IT Equipment), Leasing Type (Operating Lease and Lease), Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Construction, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector and Others), and Enterprises Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032" . According to the report, the enterprise asset leasing market was valued at $1.1 trillion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.8 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in focus of organizations on cost-efficiency is supporting the growth of the market. Enterprises are increasingly adopting asset leasing as a strategic financial choice. Moreover, leasing provides a cost-efficient alternative to outright purchase, reducing the burden of upfront capital expenditure. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.1 trillion

Market Size in 2032 $ 2.8 trillion

CAGR 11.8

% No. of Pages in Report 488 Segments covered Asset Type, Leasing Type, Enterprises Size, Industry Vertical, and Region

Drivers .

Increase in trend of outsourcing non-core activities .

Growing demand for commercial vehicles.

.

Need for businesses to save capital.

Opportunities .

Increase in demand for flexible asset management solutions.

.

Focus on providing insurance, maintenance, and fleet services

Restraints .

Financial restrictions and uncertainties.

Segment Highlights

The commercial vehicles segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The commercial vehicles segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to continue growing due to factors such as industrialization and infrastructure development, rise in last-mile delivery needs, and the rise of e-commerce. Trucks, vans, and other transport vehicles are considered commercial vehicles. Furthermore, businesses can access the newest transportation technology without taking on the burden of ownership by leasing commercial cars. Office buildings, warehouses, and other commercial properties are included in real estate leasing. Aside from this, businesses are choosing to lease real estate instead of buying it outright to acquire desirable locations for their operations.



The operating lease segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

An operating lease is a type of short- to medium-term lease that enables businesses to make use of assets without taking on ownership obligations. It is applied to assets that either have a short useful life or deteriorate quickly. It is also favored owing to its flexibility, which allows lessees to upgrade to newer equipment at the conclusion of the lease period with ease and access assets without having to make large capital expenditures. A capital lease, sometimes referred to as a financial lease, is a long-term lease arrangement that more closely mimics asset ownership.

The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) frequently may not have the funding available to purchase assets up front. Accordingly, leasing is becoming a popular option for SMEs looking for an affordable way to get the technology and equipment they need to support their business. They may maintain their agility, protect capital, and get the newest assets without making a significant upfront investment by leasing.

The transportation and logistics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Leasing commercial vehicles, such as trucks, vans, and logistical equipment, is crucial for the transportation and logistics industry. This approach allows businesses to expand their fleets and meet the demand for efficient transportation services. Leasing offers several benefits, including reduced capital expenditure, flexibility in terms of vehicle choice and lease duration, and lower maintenance costs due to the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, lease payments for business purposes are often tax-deductible, which can reduce the overall tax liability. Industrial equipment, technology assets, and machinery are typically leased by manufacturing enterprises. Leasing also gives them access to specialist equipment while controlling expenses and guaranteeing productivity. Leasing heavy machinery, construction equipment, and real estate properties is popular in the construction sector.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Accordingly, the market is expanding due to the growing use of asset leasing, which enables businesses to regularly update their technology and equipment without having to bear the cost of ownership while fostering efficiency and competitiveness. Additionally, the region's advantageous regulatory frameworks are driving market expansion.

Players: -



General Electric

ICBC Leasing Co Ltd

Bohai Leasing Co Ltd

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

Hitachi Capital

Plc

Orix Leasing and Financial Services India Limited

Lombard North Central

Plc

Societe Generale Equipment Finance White Oak



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the enterprise asset leasing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Development:



In June 2023, Accenture and Microsoft collaborated to help organizations adopt generative AI, accelerated by the cloud, to fundamentally transform their businesses. The companies are co-developing new AI-powered industry and functional solutions to help clients harness generative AI across the enterprise. Accenture has already engaged with numerous clients across industries around generative AI, such as

Radisson Hotel Group, the Ministry of Justice of Spain, and Amadeus. The collaboration builds on Accenture's recently announced $3 billion investment in AI, and they are co-developing new industry and functional solutions and exploring new use cases. In June 2024, Piramal Enterprises made a substantial investment exceeding $5 billion in projects by the Puravankara Group. This strategic investment highlights Piramal's confidence in the real estate sector and its commitment to fostering growth and development through collaboration with established industry players like Puravankara. The investment covers a diverse portfolio of projects, including commercial properties, residential ventures, and innovative living spaces like villament.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the enterprise asset leasing market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing enterprise asset leasing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the enterprise asset leasing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market enterprise asset leasing market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global enterprise asset leasing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, enterprise asset leasing market share and market growth strategies.

AspectsDetails

By Asset Type



Commercial Vehicles

Machinery and Industrial Equipment

Real Estate IT Equipment

By Leasing Type



Operating Lease Financial Lease

By Industry Vertical



Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Construction

IT & Telecom

Government & Public Sector Others

By Enterprises Size



Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

By Region



North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe

(France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA

(Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players

ICBC Leasing Co Ltd, Orix Leasing and Financial Services India Limited, Lombard North Central Plc, Societe Generale Equipment Finance, Bohai Leasing Co Ltd, Hitachi Capital Plc, General Electric, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, White Oak Company, LLC

