Pet Insurance Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast And Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 & 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Insurance Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet insurance market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global pet insurance market looks promising with opportunities in the agency, broker, direct and bancassurance markets. The major drivers for this market are significantly growing pet pollution, increasing awareness towards pet insurance policies, and surging cost of veterinary care.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies pet insurance companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Pet Insurance Market Insights



Accident and illness will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increase in the population of companion animals.

Direct sales will remain the largest segment due to extensive use of direct sales strategies by prominent pet insurance providers. Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing adoption of pet insurance and presence of major players in the region.

Features of the Global Pet Insurance Market



Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Pet insurance market size by coverage type, animal type, sales channel, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Pet insurance market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different coverage types, animal types, sales channels, and regions for the pet insurance market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the pet insurance market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Some of the pet insurance companies profiled in this report include:



Trupanion

Deutsche Familienversicherung

Petplan

Animal Friends Insurance Services

Figo Pet Insurance

Direct Line

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Embrace Pet Insurance Agency

Anicom Insurance iPET Insurance

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Pet Insurance Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Pet Insurance Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Pet Insurance Market by Coverage Type

3.3.1: Accident & Illness

3.3.2: Accident Only

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Global Pet Insurance Market by Animal Type

3.4.1: Dogs

3.4.2: Cats

3.4.3: Others

3.5: Global Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channel

3.5.1: Agency

3.5.2: Broker

3.5.3: Direct

3.5.4: Bancassurance

3.5.5: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Pet Insurance Market by Region

4.2: North American Pet Insurance Market

4.2.1: North American Pet Insurance Market by Coverage Type: Accident & Illness, Accident Only, and Others

4.2.2: North American Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channel: Agency, Broker, Direct, and Bancassurance

4.3: European Pet Insurance Market

4.3.1: European Pet Insurance Market by Coverage Type: Accident & Illness, Accident Only, and Others

4.3.2: European Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channel: Agency, Broker, Direct, and Bancassurance

4.4: APAC Pet Insurance Market

4.4.1: APAC Pet Insurance Market by Coverage Type: Accident & Illness, Accident Only, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channel: Agency, Broker, Direct, and Bancassurance

4.5: ROW Pet Insurance Market

4.5.1: ROW Pet Insurance Market by Coverage Type: Accident & Illness, Accident Only, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channel: Agency, Broker, Direct, and Bancassurance

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pet Insurance Market by Coverage Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pet Insurance Market by Animal Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channel

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pet Insurance Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Pet Insurance Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Pet Insurance Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Pet Insurance Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Trupanion

7.2: Deutsche Familienversicherung

7.3: Petplan

7.4: Animal Friends Insurance Services

7.5: Figo Pet Insurance

7.6: Direct Line

7.7: Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

7.8: Embrace Pet Insurance Agency

7.9: Anicom Insurance

7.10: iPET Insurance

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900