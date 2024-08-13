(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Measuring Robots - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Measuring Robots was valued at an estimated US$1.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the measuring robot market is driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for automation in manufacturing and quality control processes, spurred by the need to enhance precision and reduce operational costs. The growing complexity of modern products, particularly in the aerospace and automotive industries, necessitates the use of advanced metrology solutions, thereby driving the adoption of measuring robots. Additionally, the rise in Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing initiatives has led to the increased integration of measuring robots with IoT and other digital technologies, creating new opportunities for market expansion.

Consumer demand for high-quality products and stringent regulatory standards for product safety and performance are also significant factors propelling market growth. Furthermore, the continuous investment in research and development by leading robotics companies and the increasing awareness of the benefits of automated measurement solutions are accelerating the adoption of measuring robots. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth and widespread adoption of measuring robots across various industries.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Automotive End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.8%. The Electronics & Semiconductor End-Use segment is also set to grow at 17.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $342.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.2% CAGR to reach $604.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Market Trends & Drivers:

Advances in AI and Machine Learning Propel Growth in Measurement Accuracy

Enhanced Sensor Technologies Strengthen Business Case for Measuring Robots

Integration with Industry 4.0 and IoT Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Increasing Complexity of Products Drives Adoption in Aerospace and Automotive Sectors

Rising Demand for Automation in Manufacturing Impacts Market Dynamics

Stringent Regulatory Standards Generate Demand for High-Precision Measurement Solutions

Innovations in 3D Laser Scanning Technology Accelerates Demand

Reduction in Operational Costs Drives Adoption of Automated Solutions

Increasing Awareness of Benefits of Automated Measurement Sustains Growth

Adoption of Smart Manufacturing Practices Boosts Market Expansion

Expansion in Electronics Sector Generates Demand for Precision Measurement

Evolution of Robotics Software Enhances Functionality and Market Appeal

Technological Convergence with AR and VR Creates New Measurement Capabilities Labor Shortages in Key Industries Propel Growth in Automated Solutions Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Measuring Robots Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ABB Ltd., Automated Precision Inc (API), Canonical Robots, and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global



