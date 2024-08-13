Hepatitis B Virus Infection Pipeline Insight Report 2024: Therapeutic Assessment Of 80+ Companies And 90+ Drugs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatitis B Virus Infection - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Hepatitis B Virus Infection - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 90+ pipeline drugs in Hepatitis B Virus Infection pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Hepatitis B Virus Infection- Pipeline Insight, 2024 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Hepatitis B Virus Infection pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Hepatitis B Virus Infection treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Hepatitis B Virus Infection commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Hepatitis B Virus Infection collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Hepatitis B Virus Infection R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Hepatitis B Virus Infection.

This segment of the Hepatitis B Virus Infection report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Bepirovirsen: GSKBepirovirsen is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) designed to specifically recognise the RNA that the hepatitis B virus uses to replicate itself in the infected liver cells (hepatocytes) and make the viral antigens (proteins) which facilitate chronicity of the disease by helping to avoid clearance by the immune system.

The ASO recruits the liver's own enzymes to eliminate the RNA by digesting it to an inactive form. The subsequent reduction in the levels of the RNA results in a decrease in both the virus and the production of viral antigen (HBsAg) by the hepatocytes, which can be measured by a drop in the HBV DNA and antigen levels in the circulating blood. Bepirovirsen has an additional property of stimulating immune responses via Toll-like receptor 8 (TLR8) which may help the immune system to achieve durable clearance of the virus from circulating blood.

Bepirovirsen (previously known as 'ISIS 505358 or IONIS-HBVRX') was discovered by and jointly developed with Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Bepirovirsen is one of the ASO HBV programme assets in-licensed by GSK from Ionis Pharmaceuticals in August 2019. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Hepatitis B Virus Infection.

VIR 2218: Vir Biotechnology VIR-2218 is an investigational subcutaneously administered HBV-targeting si RNA that has the potential to stimulate an effective immune response and have direct antiviral activity against HBV. It is the first siRNA in the clinic to include Enhanced Stabilization Chemistry Plus (ESC+) technology to enhance stability and minimize off-target activity, which potentially can result in an increased therapeutic index. VIR-2218 is the first asset in the company's collaboration with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to enter clinical trials. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Hepatitis BVirusInfection.

AB 729: Arbutus Biopharma AB-729 is a subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic specifically designed to reduce all HBV viral antigens, including hepatitis B surface antigen, which is thought to be a key prerequisite to enable reawakening of a patient's immune system to respond to the virus. AB-729 targets hepatocytes using the novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology. AB-729 is currently being evaluated in a Phase IIa randomized, open-label, proof-of-concept clinical trial in combination with ongoing standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide analog therapy and short courses of Peg-IFNa-2a in 40 patients with chronic HBVinfection.

AHB-137: Ausper Biopharma AHB-137 is an unconjugated antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) with the potential to be a backbone for the functional cure of CHB. In June 2023, AusperBio announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application of AHB-137 to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB) aiming for functional cure. AHB-137's highly potent antiviral activity in preclinical studies, along with its favorable pharmacokinetics and safety profile, garnered significant attention and recognition. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Hepatitis B VirusInfection.

