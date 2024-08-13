Global Metal Powder Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metal Powder Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Metal Powder Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The metal powder market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.11 billion in 2023 to $7.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to medical device manufacturing, consumer electronics, automotive sector demand, cost-effective production, increased customization needs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The metal powder market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid prototyping applications, expansion of wearable devices, medical microfluidics, automotive interior components, biodegradable materials.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Metal Powder Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Metal Powder Market

Increasing electric vehicle demand is expected to propel the growth of the metal powder market going forward. Electric vehicles are vehicles that consist of a motor that is powered by electricity stored in batteries, operates on electric motors, and charges its batteries with electricity rather than utilizing fossil fuels such as gasoline or diesel. Metal powder in the electric vehicle is used to create lighter components over traditionally forged alternatives such as battery production, motor production, and 3D printing to create lightweight, high-strength parts.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the metal powder market include Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, BASF SE, Carpenter Technology Corporation, GKN PLC, Hoganas AB, Polema Industries Limited.

Advancements in 3D printing technologies are a key trend gaining popularity in the metal powder market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative 3D printing technologies to create lightweight, high-strength parts based on metal powders that can improve the performance and efficiency of vehicles.

Segments:

1) By Type: Ferrous, Non-Ferrous, Other Types

2) By Process: Atomization, Reduction Of Compounds, Electrolysis, Other Processes

3) By Application: Additive Manufacturing, Powder Metallurgy, Metal Injection Molding, Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industry: Transportation, Electrical And Electronics, Medical, Chemical And Metallurgical, Defense, Construction, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the metal powders market in 2023. The regions covered in the metal powder market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Metal Powder Market Definition

Metal powders are finely divided or powdered metals that are used in the manufacture of sintered parts, thermal spraying, plastic filling, and other specialized applications. It is utilized in powder metallurgy, which fabricates metal parts and components by heating compressed powdered metals to just below melting temperatures.

Metal Powder Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Metal Powder Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on metal powder market size , metal powder market drivers and trends, metal powder market major players, metal powder competitors' revenues, metal powder market positioning, and metal powder market growth across geographies. The metal powder market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2024



Powder Metallurgy Global Market Report 2024



Baby Powder Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube