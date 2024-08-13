Metal Biocides Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metal Biocides Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Metal Biocides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The metal biocides market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.04 billion in 2023 to $4.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to water treatment applications, wood preservation, food and beverage preservation, wood protection in construction, agricultural applications.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The metal biocides market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising awareness of food safety, renewable energy infrastructure, demand in emerging economies, biocidal product regulations, biofilm control in water systems.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Metal Biocides Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Metal Biocides Market

Increasing construction activities are expected to propel the growth of the metal biocides market. Construction activities refer to the processes involved in delivering buildings, infrastructure, industrial facilities, and associated activities through to the end of their lives. Metal biocides are utilized in construction to protect metal surfaces from microbial infestation, preventing corrosion and prolonging the structural integrity of buildings and infrastructure.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the metal biocides market include BASF SE, Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Lonza Group Ltd., Milliken Chemical Company, DuPont DeNumorous Inc., Evonik Industries AG.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the metal biocides market. Companies operating in the metal biocides market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Silver, Copper And Alloys, ZInc., Other Types

2) By End-User Industry: Building And Construction, Medical And Healthcare, Textile And Apparel, Transportation, Wood Preservation, Foods And Beverages, Agriculture, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the metal biocides market in 2023. The regions covered in the metal biocides market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Metal Biocides Market Definition

Metal biocides are compounds that are designed to kill, neutralize, prevent, or otherwise control harmful organisms such as bacteria, fungi, algae, and other pathogens. These have widespread use in healthcare and industrial sectors to control and neutralize infections and microbial contamination. They are of two types, oxidizing and non-oxidizing.

Metal Biocides Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Metal Biocides Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on metal biocides market size , metal biocides market drivers and trends, metal biocides market major players, metal biocides competitors' revenues, metal biocides market positioning, and metal biocides market growth across geographies. The metal biocides market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2024



Integrated Geophysical Services Global Market Report 2024



Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube