Moose's March And The Association For Pet Loss And Bereavement Partner To Combat Pet Cancer And Provide Support

Moose's March is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the early detection of pet cancer. Through awareness campaigns, fundraising efforts, and educational programs, Moose's March strives to save pet lives and provide hope to pet owners everywhere.

APLB's mission is to promote and expand the field of pet loss and grief support by providing pet family support services and resources that honor the human/animal bond. We also provide comprehensive training, offering front-line support to grieving families.

As many pet lives are tragically lost to cancer, the need for early detection and comprehensive support has never been greater.

Moose's March , a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the early detection of pet cancer , is proud to announce a new partnership with the Association for Pet Loss and Bereavement (APLB). This partnership aims to bridge the gap in support and resources for pet owners, providing hope and saving more lives through early cancer detection and compassionate bereavement services.As many pet lives are tragically lost to cancer, the need for early detection and comprehensive support has never been greater. Moose's March is committed to raising awareness and funds for the testing of early detection in underserved areas. while APLB provides crucial emotional support to pet owners dealing with loss. Together, these two organizations will create a stronger network of care for pets and their families.Colleen Rolland, President of APLB, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "At the Association for Pet Loss and Bereavement, we understand the profound impact that the death of a pet can have on individuals and families. By partnering with Moose's March, we are not only supporting those who have experienced loss but also working proactively to prevent such tragedies through early detection. My heart dog, Lily, died from hemangiosarcoma; this partnership is meaningful not only for me, but for the clients that I see and the thousands of grieving people who visit our Chat Room annually. Cancer is by far the main cause of pet loss that we see. This collaboration represents a unified effort to provide hope, healing, and a brighter future for our beloved pets and their pet parents."Tricia Montgomery, Founder of Moose's March, shared her heartfelt sentiments: "Moose's March was born out of loss of Moose from Stage 4 Lymphoma, along with a deep love for our pets and a commitment to saving lives. Joining forces with the Association for Pet Loss and Bereavement allows us to extend our reach and impact, offering both preventative measures and compassionate support. Together, we can make a significant difference in the fight against pet cancer and provide solace to those who have lost their furry companions. This partnership is a testament to our shared dedication to the well-being of pets and their families."The combined efforts of Moose's March and APLB will enhance their ability to offer vital resources and support to pet owners facing cancer and loss. By working together, the organizations hope to make a profound impact in the fight against pet cancer and provide the emotional support that families need during these difficult times, working tirelessly to ensure that every pet has a chance for a healthy, happy life.For more information about the partnership and upcoming initiatives, please visit Moose's March and APLB.About Moose's March:Moose's March is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the early detection of pet cancer. Through awareness campaigns, fundraising efforts, and educational programs, Moose's March strives to save pet lives and provide hope to pet owners everywhere.About the Association for Pet Loss and Bereavement (APLB):The Association for Pet Loss and Bereavement (APLB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers support and resources to individuals and families grieving the loss of a pet. With a network of compassionate professionals and volunteers, APLB provides support through their online chat room and video support groups, and offers a Pet Loss Grief Specialist training biannually.

