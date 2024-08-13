Maha: State Council Dy Chairperson Gets Cabinet Minister’S Rank

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and a senior Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe was given a cabinet minister's rank on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister's Secretariat has released a decision in this regard whereby Gorhe will be entitled to have all amenities provided to the cabinet ministers in the state cabinet.

“I have received a copy from the Chief Minister's Secretariat with regard to getting the cabinet minister's rank. I am thankful to the Chief Eknath Shinde for that. Women have got the post of cabinet minister earlier but I am very happy about this because I am the first woman in Shiv Sena to get a cabinet minister's rank,” said Gorhe.

Gorhe, who switched sides to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena deserting the Shiv Sena UBT, though could not get the ministerial berth in the state cabinet; she is the first women leader to enjoy the cabinet minister's rank in the party.

In the MahaYuti government, the lone woman minister Aditi Tatkare is from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP while none from the BJP or Shiv Sena.

Gorhe, who had joined Shiv Sena in 1998, was first elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council as Shiv Sena (united) nominee in 2002 and was successively elected in 2008, 2014 and 2020.

Since 2019, she has held the post of Deputy Chairperson's post. After the term of the then Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar expired, the Chairman's post has not been filled since July 8, 2022.

In the absence of the Chairman, it was Gorhe who had been presiding over the proceedings of the state council.

After she deserted Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena and joined the Shinde camp, the leader of opposition in the state council Ambadas Danve demanded her disqualification.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened and explained the legal stand whereby she remained in the post of Deputy Chairperson.

Earlier, the BJP legislator Praveen Darekar had moved a no-confidence motion against Gorhe in December 2021 (during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government) but it was later in July 2023 he withdrew the motion after she joined the Shinde camp.

Gorhe has been actively involved in taking up issues relating to women empowerment, atrocities against women, gender equality and holistic development of women across sectors.

She was also at the forefront of raising Dalit issues and staging agitations for the same. She is the founder of Stree Aadhar Kendra which is a non-government organisation working for women's issues.

Meanwhile, Gorhe said that a special vehicle titled 'Mahiticha Rath' will move across the state to disseminate information to people with regard to a slew of welfare and development schemes including Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in the run-up to the upcoming state Assembly election.