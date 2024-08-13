24/7 Veterinary Expertise Just A Phone Call Away

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New 'pethelpline' Subscription Services Now Available

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When your pet is sick, or acting strangely, it's important to know who to call. With one phone number, pet lovers can now have 24 hours a day, seven days a week, access to industry-leading veterinary and toxicology advice.

Pippa, a playful Golden Retriever who nearly died after eating unrisen bread rolls, is one of millions of pets helped by the medical and toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline.

With more than two million pet health incidents managed to date, the experts at Pet Poison Helpline have been providing pet owners and veterinary professionals with toxicology advice and treatment recommendations for more than 20 years. Now, through their new pethelpline service, members can get answers to general pet health questions, including training, nutrition and behavior. With the company's enhanced pethelplinePRO service, members can additionally receive toxicology support with access to both general veterinary professionals and veterinary toxicology experts. Both services are offered on a subscription basis, each with a six-month subscription term. The pethelpline service is being offered at $25 per month, and pethelplinePRO is available for $40 per month. Discounts are available for paying in full and for multiple pets. Members can access medical and toxicology experts either via phone or email. Toxicology advice is still available without a subscription through Pet Poison Helpline's traditional service, with the cost being on a per-incident basis.

"When your pet isn't acting normal or has gotten into something they shouldn't have, you want immediate access to the best medical advice available," said Renee Schmid, DVM, DABT, DABVT, a senior veterinary toxicologist and director of Veterinary Medicine at Pet Poison Helpline. "Our new pethelpline and pethelplinePRO services now give pet owners direct access to trusted medical and toxicology advice no matter where or when the issue arises. One call to our experts can tell the owner if the pet requires treatment, whether that treatment can be performed at home, or if they need to visit the veterinarian. The conversation can also happen through email if the member prefers. We are passionate about providing medical information that is veterinary expertise driven, not AI generated. No other organization I'm aware of offers a subscription service for both general veterinary medical questions with the added toxicology expertise available from Pet Poison Helpline."

Although Pet Poison Helpline has been partnering with veterinarians and pet owners for decades to provide quality toxicology advice, pet owners can now sign up for direct access to veterinary professionals who can answer their general pet health questions. Even though there are more than 100,000 veterinarians and 30,000 veterinary hospitals in the United States, there are only approximately 100 board-certified veterinary toxicologists. As a result, most hospitals don't have a toxicologist on staff, so many rely on the recommendations of Pet Poison Helpline's toxicologists.

"Our goal is to be in partnership with veterinarians," Dr. Schmid explained. "We're a triage service that is available when your regular veterinarian or animal hospital is not available, or if the case involves a potential toxin your regular veterinarian isn't familiar with or needs guidance treating."

Continued concerns with veterinarian availability nationwide was also a factor in why the company decided to offer the new subscription services.

"How many times have you called your veterinarian, only to be told they don't have an appointment available for several days or even weeks?" Dr. Schmid asked. "With our new

pethelpline services, members can now get immediate access to a medical professional who can help determine if veterinary care is required or if home care is an option. We can also assist with training, nutrition and behavioral issues. If the case involves a potential poisoning, pethelplinePRO members and their pet's veterinarian have access to our team of veterinary toxicology experts."

Because the service protects a specific pet, the owner's veterinarian, family, pet sitter or anyone else caring for the covered pet can access the service. To find out more about pethelpline and pethelplinePRO:

About Pet Poison Helpline

Pet Poison Helpline®, your trusted source for toxicology and pet health advice in times of potential emergency, is available 24 hours, seven days a week for pet owners and veterinary professionals who require assistance treating a potentially poisoned pet. Per incident and subscription service options are available. We are an independent, nationally recognized animal poison control center triple licensed by the Boards of Veterinary Medicine, Medicine and Pharmacy providing unmatched professional leadership and expertise. Our veterinarians and board-certified toxicologists provide treatment advice for all species, including dogs, cats, birds, small mammals, large animals and exotic species. As the most cost-effective option for animal poison control care, Pet Poison Helpline's fee of $85 per incident includes follow-up consultations for the duration of the case. The company also offers pethelpline(SM) and pethelplinePRO(SM) subscription services directly to pet lovers. Based in Minneapolis, Pet Poison Helpline is available in North America by calling 800-213-6680. Additional information can be found online at .

