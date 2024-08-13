Inventhelp Inventor Develops An Indoor Cycling Seat With Enhanced Comfort (CNC-789)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a professional indoor cycling instructor and an engineer, I invented the INDOOR CYCLING SADDLE from providing exercise training for over 10 years," said an inventor from Fort Mill,

S.C. "It provides comfort for long durations of continuous leg exercise motions in a variety of body positions."

The patent-pending invention supports an individual's weight along a series of outer contact points on the legs and buttocks which alleviates pressure and pain on delicate parts of the anatomy and can be especially beneficial for males in alleviating pressure on the male genitalia. It also prevents bruising, abrasions, and pinched or crushed nerves. The seat enhances comfort, safety and health while reduces stress, strain, and fatigue and can be installed on consumer stationary bikes and on the commercial bikes found at gyms, fitness centers, health clubs, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNC-789, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp