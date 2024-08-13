Inventor Designs An Attractive Alternative To Conventional Lamps (STU-1765)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Provo, Utah, has designed a novelty lamp that is much different than many of the lamps available on the market. "I had a need for a decorative and practical lamp, so I designed one with a unique theme," she said.
The GIGENA LAMP provides an alternative to conventional lamps. Not only does it illuminate a room, but it enhances room décor. Attractive, versatile and easy to use, the lamp also can be produced in design variations and a different version.
The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 12-STU-1765, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
