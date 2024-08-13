Cooperate Marketing Ranks No. 1,089 Among The 2024 Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Inc. revealed today that Cooperate Marketing ranks No. 1,089 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to have been chosen for the Inc. 5000," says Brian Fourman, Founder and CEO of Cooperate Marketing. "This is truly the result of a tremendous team effort and we wouldn't be here without our fantastic clients, employees and partners. Thank you one and all for helping Cooperate achieve this notable accomplishment."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. As a marketing technology (MarTech) agency, Cooperate specializes in building custom enterprise platform solutions for a variety of mid/large-cap corporations to help automate, streamline and optimize their co-marketing programs utilized by various channel partners. They continue to experience unprecedented organic growth on a year-over-year basis.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors...is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years..."

"This is a significant accomplishment for our team reflecting the hard work and dedication we've put into building the foundation for a prosperous and sustainable agency focusing on delivering cutting-edge, tailored solutions in the channel marketing sector," says Ryan Parker, Director of Operations & Growth at Cooperate Marketing. "I look forward to the opportunity to build on this achievement and continue to push the boundaries of our service offerings. We fundamentally believe that people are greater than platforms, and that philosophy allows us to continue to foster long-term relationships and celebrate mutually beneficial growth for our current and prospective clients."

About Cooperate Marketing :

Cooperate brings a fresh perspective to co-marketing, agency services & platform solutions, grounded in a firmly-held belief that stronger channel partnerships build both bottom line results and brand affinity. Combining a "high tech" customized proprietary cloud-based program management and administration platform with onshore, "high touch" concierge-level service & support, Cooperate is proud to achieve greater collaboration, widespread adoption of turnkey programs, and increased channel partner satisfaction & compliance for their growing roster of clients and their portfolio of brands & business units.

About the Inc. 5000

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

SOURCE Cooperate Marketing