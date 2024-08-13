(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Digital Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by (Tele-healthcare, mHealth, Digital Health Systems), Component, Application (Diabetes, Cardiovascular), End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia digital health market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 19.3% The rising utilization of digital technologies in the medical industry in Saudi Arabia is a result of the government's efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure and improve patient care. The growing trend is evident due to the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, and health information and quality of care delivery systems. The Saudi government has implemented various initiatives to enhance medication in recent years involving increasing medical spending and encouraging private sector participation in the medical care system.



The growth of Saudi Arabia's healthcare market can be attributed to the development of strategies aimed at reducing healthcare costs. These strategies include promoting healthy lifestyles through various initiatives such as public awareness campaigns on healthy living habits, increasing access to care through the implementation of telemedicine technologies, preventative medicine programs aimed at detecting diseases at an early stage, telemedicine services that enable remote consultations with medical providers, as well as other automated medication technologies such as wearable devices and mobile health applications. These initiatives are helping to improve medication outcomes while also reducing overall costs for patients in Saudi Arabia.

The introduction of virtual hospitals and e-healthcare services and platforms is expected to contribute to the Saudi Arabian digital health market. For instance, in March 2022, Saudi Arabia introduced Seha Virtual Hospital. It is the country's first & largest e-health platform that offers more than 30 specialized services and assistances to 130 hospitals virtually across the country. This is further expected to drive the market's growth. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Saudi Arabia Digital Health Market Report Highlights



Based on technology, the tele-healthcare dominated market with more than 45% share in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as improving internet connectivity, an increase in the number of smartphones in use, advanced technological readiness and rising medical costs.

Based on component, the service segment dominated market with largest share in 2023 driven by the growing demand for modern software programs including Electronic Medical Records (EMRs), remote patient care, and other services like virtual training, setup, and upkeep.

The software segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising application of digital healthcare programs among the patients and healthcare providers.

Based on application, the diabetes segment dominated the market in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for preventative and early intervention strategies due to the rise of diabetes cases.

Based on end-use, the patient segment dominated the end-use segment in 2023 owing to the shift in healthcare toward a patient-centered strategy and understanding of personal health management. In February 2023, Digital Diagnostics declared a partnership agreement with Tamer Healthcare Co. which is an incorporated wellness & healthcare corporation with over 100 years of established firm in Saudi Arabia. The partnership is aimed to expand and improve healthcare and development in the Saudi Arabia.

