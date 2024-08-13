The anticipated growth in industries such as remote health monitoring and home healthcare is expected to impact the market. The utilization of telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic was identified to be satisfactory for safe communication between healthcare providers and patients in the country.

The increased focus on healthy lifestyle and fitness contributes to the increased demand for fitness trackers. Technological advancements, increase in clinical trials, and awareness of personal health monitoring and round-the-clock monitoring are expected to further drive the market.



Increasing lifestyle-associated diseases constitute a significant threat to Saudi Arabia's population health. An increase in obesity is the primary cause of non-communicable diseases like hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and dyslipidemia, which can lead to cardiovascular disorders (CVDs). Ischaemic heart disease is one of the major reasons for deaths in Saudi Arabia.

In 2020 and 2021, obesity prevalence in Saudi Arabia was the highest across the globe, with an average of 35%. This factor further anticipates the need for early diagnosis of CVDs, including coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and other conditions necessitating continuous monitoring of physiological parameters.

Currently, the Saudi government spends over 60% of the country's total healthcare expenditure. It launched the Vision 2030 project to improve research and development in healthcare infrastructure such as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring.

