Change To The Financial Calendar For Tresu Investment Holding A/S
Date
8/13/2024 10:32:23 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRESU investment HOLDING A/S
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 08.2024
Change to the financial calendar for Tresu Investment Holding A/S
Tresu Investment Holding A/S has changed the date for release of the interim report for Q2 2024. The report will be released 14 August 2024 at approx. 9am CET.
Torben Børsting
CFO, TRESU
phone: +45 5130 2780
