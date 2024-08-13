Metal Forming Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metal Forming Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Metal Forming Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The metal forming market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $192.54 billion in 2023 to $201.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to automotive industry growth, materials innovation, demand for lightweight materials, globalization of manufacturing, energy and power industry expansion, replacement and upgradation cycles.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The metal forming market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $233.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise of electric vehicles (EVs), sustainable manufacturing practices, demand for high-strength materials, renewable energy infrastructure projects, global supply chain resilience.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Metal Forming Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Metal Forming Market

The increasing demand in the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the metal-forming market going forward. The construction industry, often referred to as the building or construction sector, encompasses a wide range of activities related to the planning, design, development, and construction of structures, facilities, and infrastructure. Metal forming processes play a significant role in the construction industry by offering structural strength, design flexibility, weight efficiency, durability and longevity, recyclability, fire resistance, resistance to pests and mold, and precision and consistency.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the metal forming market include Benteler International AG, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Magna International Inc., Hirotec Corporation, Tower International, Aisin Corporation.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the metal forming market. Major companies operating in the metal forming market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Forming Type: Cold Forming, Hot Forming, Warm Forming

2) By Material Type: Steel, Aluminum, Magnesium, Other materials

3) By Technique: Roll Forming, Stretch Forming, Stamping, Deep Drawing, Hydroforming, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Body in White (BIW), Chassis, Closures, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Automotive, Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Construction, Precision Engineering, Other End-users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the metal forming market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global metal forming market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the metal forming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Metal Forming Market Definition

Metal forming refers to the process in which metals are formed and shaped using compressive forces to change their physical and chemical properties and achieve the desired size and shape. It is used to create metal parts and elements for a variety of industries.

Metal Forming Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Metal Forming Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on metal forming market size , metal forming market drivers and trends, metal forming market major players, metal forming competitors' revenues, metal forming market positioning, and metal forming market growth across geographies. The metal forming market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Stamped Metal Global Market Report 2024



Coated Engraved And Heat Treated Metal Products Global Market Report 2024



Metal And Mineral Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube