Neuromodulation Global Market 2024 To Reach $10.64 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neuromodulation Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Neuromodulation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Bussiness Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The neuromodulation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.43 billion in 2023 to $7.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic disorders, clinical evidence and research, patient demand for non-invasive therapies, government initiatives and funding, expansion of indications, collaborations and partnerships.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The neuromodulation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to miniaturization of devices, focus on neurological disorders in aging population, expanded applications in psychiatry, patient-centric approaches, global expansion of healthcare access.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Neuromodulation Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Neuromodulation Market

Rising healthcare expenditures are expected to propel the growth of the neuromodulation market going forward. Healthcare expenditure refers to the total amount of money spent on health care and related activities, including the provision of health services, private and public health insurance, health research, and public health activities. Growing expenditures contribute to the development and adoption of new therapies and diagnostic methods for neurological disorders, and increased funding allows for more research into new neuromodulation technologies, improving their efficacy, safety, and targeting capabilities.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the neuromodulation market include Abbott Laboratories, Soterix Medical Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Synapse Biomedical Inc., Nevro Corp.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the neuromodulation market. Major companies operating in the neuromodulation market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Technology: Internal Neuromodulation, External Neuromodulation (Non-invasive)

2) By Biomaterial: Polymeric Biomaterial, Metallic Biomaterial, Ceramic Biomaterial

3) By Application: Chronic Pain, Urinary And Fecal Incontinence, Migraine, Failed Back Syndrome, Parkinson Disease, Epilepsy, Tremor, Depression, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the neuromodulation market in 2023. The regions covered in the neuromodulation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Neuromodulation Market Definition

Neuromodulation is the modification of nerve activity (or modulation) by delivering electrical or pharmacological substances directly to a specific location. It is a reversible procedure performed to relieve pain.

Neuromodulation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Neuromodulation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on neuromodulation market size , neuromodulation market drivers and trends, neuromodulation market major players, neuromodulation competitors' revenues, neuromodulation market positioning, and neuromodulation market growth across geographies. The neuromodulation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2024



Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024



Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube