Miticides For Fruits And Vegetables Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.37 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.1%

Miticides For Fruits and Vegetables Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The miticides for fruits and vegetables market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.01 billion in 2023 to $1.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing awareness of environmental impact, integrated pest management (ipm) adoption, market demand for quality produce, advancements in crop protection techniques, global expansion of agriculture.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The miticides for fruits and vegetables market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to climate change impact on pest dynamics, shift in consumer preferences, global expansion of agriculture, stringent regulatory requirements, rising pest resistance.

Growth Driver Of The Miticides For Fruits and Vegetables Market

The increasing production of fruits and vegetables is expected to propel the growth of the miticides for fruits and vegetables market going forward. The production of fruits and vegetables refers to the process of growing and harvesting edible plants that are consumed for their nutritional and culinary value. The miticides for fruits and vegetables help in the production of fruits and vegetables by disrupting the nervous system or metabolism of mites and preventing them from feeding and reproducing. It is also used to prevent infections in all crops, including thrips, mites, and sucking bites.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the miticides for fruits and vegetables market include Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik, Farbenfabriken Bayer AG, Gowan India Private Limited, Nihon Nohyaku Co Ltd, Syngenta AG.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the miticides for fruits and vegetables market. Major companies operating in the miticides for fruits and vegetables market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Crop Type: Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Source: Biological, Chemical

4) By Mode of Application: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the miticides for fruits and vegetable market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global miticides for fruits and vegetables market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the miticides for fruits and vegetables market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Miticides For Fruits and Vegetables Market Definition

Miticides for fruits and vegetables are chemical compounds that are specifically formulated to control and eliminate mites, small arthropods that can cause damage to fruits and vegetables. Miticides help to improve crop yields and quality by disrupting the nervous system or metabolism of mites and preventing them from feeding and reproducing.

