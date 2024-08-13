Military 3D Printing Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.71 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 25.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The military 3D printing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.51 billion in 2023 to $1.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost efficiency, customization and rapid prototyping, supply chain resilience, legacy equipment maintenance, operational flexibility, material innovation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The military 3D printing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory adaptations and standards development, cybersecurity measures, integration of artificial intelligence (ai), growing demand for on-demand manufacturing, global geopolitical dynamics.

Growth Driver Of The Military 3D Printing Market

Rising government investment in defense is significantly contributing to the growth of the military 3D printing market going forward. Government investments refer to money used by the public sector for the purchase of products and the delivery of services including defense, social protection, healthcare, and education. Governments are investing in 3D printing technology for the military as it can reduce lead times and reduce costs.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the military 3D printing market include Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Arcam AB, Norsk Titanium AS, American Elements Corporation.

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the military 3D printing market. Major companies operating in the military 3D printing market are focusing on developing new 3D printing technologies to accommodate new materials for making better equipment for the military.

Segments:

1) By Type: Printer, Material, Software, Service

2) By Process: Binder Jetting, Direct Energy Deposition, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Powder Bed Fusion, Vat Photopolymerization, Sheet Lamination

3) By Application: Functional Part Manufacturing, Tooling, Prototyping

4) By End-Use: Army, Navy, Airforce

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the military 3D printing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global military 3D printing market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the military 3d printing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Military 3D Printing Market Definition

Military 3D printing refers to the use of 3D printers by the military to print replacement parts and components for their equipment rather than relying on outside vendors. 3D printing refers to a technique for building a three-dimensional object layer by layer from a computer-generated design.

