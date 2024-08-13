Unleash Your Child's Inner Innovator: The Scribe's Institute Inc. Launches Fall Robotics Cohort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Join us for a tuition-free, hands-on STEM program for 2nd to 4th graders, designed to spark curiosity and creativity in the next generation of innovators.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Scribe's Institute Inc. Ignites Passion for STEM in Children with Fall Robotics CohortThe Scribe's Institute Inc. is excited to announce its Fall Robotics Cohort 29, a tuition-free program designed to ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in children aged 2nd to 4th grade.Starting October 12, 2024, this innovative program will introduce students to the world of STEM through hands-on, team-based learning. The Scribe's Institute Inc. prides itself on fostering a love for STEM by cultivating curiosity and inspiring innovation in young minds."We believe that every child has the potential to excel in STEM fields, and we're committed to providing the tools and resources needed to unlock that potential," said Dr. Aaron Lewis, Executive Director of The Scribe's Institute Inc. "Our program is designed to be engaging, interactive, and fun, making it an ideal way for children to develop a lifelong love for STEM."The Fall Robotics Cohort is open to qualifying students and offers a unique opportunity for parents and guardians to be involved in their child's educational journey. Classes are held in person at Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts, located at 160 Huyshope Ave, Hartford, CT 06106.To apply for the program, please visit . Spots are limited, so parents are encouraged to apply early to secure their child's spot.For more information about the program or to learn more about The Scribe's Institute Inc., please visit or contact us at ....About The Scribe's Institute Inc.The Scribe's Institute Inc. is a pioneering 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to revolutionizing education for children, educators, administrators, and the community at large. We stand at the forefront of bridging the opportunity gap with a focus on STEM learning-especially in medical sciences, engineering, robotics, and technology. Our programs ignite a passion for these disciplines from an early age, targeting students in grades 2nd to 5th to ensure they are not only literate but proficient in the languages of the future: science and technology.

