Barry Zisholtz To Go From Urologist To Legislator In Georgia's House Of Representatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dr. Z. is committed to healing the community by running for the Georgia House of Representatives to represent District 86.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Barry Zisholtz, known by his patients and friends alike as Dr. Z, is pleased to be the nominee running for the Georgia House of Representatives to represent District 86.

A Urologist for over 35 years, Dr. Z brings a wealth of experience to the table, not as a politician, but as a person who has lived, worked, and raised a family in Georgia.

As a doctor, Dr. Z understands the importance of education and is a staunch advocate for quality education for all students. He supports school choice, asserting that all families, regardless of their socio-economic status, should have access to excellent education that meets the needs of each individual child. Dr. Z is committed to policies that increase teacher pay and ensure equitable funding for schools, enhancing education and improving math, science, and reading skills for students in DeKalb County.

During his time as an Emergency Room doctor, Dr. Z saw how law enforcement officials often put their lives on the line for the community, sustaining crippling injuries and sometimes death to protect the people of the community. Dr. Z, too, is dedicated to protecting the citizens of DeKalb County and reducing crime rates, and supports the establishment of the Police Training Center and recent legislation requiring local law enforcement to report arrests of undocumented persons to ICE.

Due to his commitment to both education and supporting the police force, Dr. Z has committed to giving half of his salary as representative to the betterment of the educational system, and the other half to the Fraternal Order of Police.

“Our law enforcement officers put themselves at risk day after day to protect us,” said Dr. Z.“As representative, I will do whatever I can to support them and keep them safe as they keep us safe.”

Breaking with the Republican Party, Dr. Z also supports the Medicaid Expansion Bill, aiming to make healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone. With 36 years of experience as a physician and surgeon, he has witnessed hospitals going bankrupt and closing due to unsustainable levels of free care and the high costs of maintaining quality facilities.

“Healthcare should be a right, not a privilege. I support lowering prescription drug costs to make healthcare more accessible,” said Zisholtz.“I have seen hospitals close, putting more stress on others in the area to take on more patients and save more lives. Our community deserves to have infrastructure that keeps people healthy, both physically and mentally.”

He also supports women's health and access to gynecological and obstetric care. While he cherishes life, he also supports a woman's right to choose early in pregnancy, saying“the health and safety of the mother are always paramount in my considerations.”

In a similar vein, Dr. Z believes in providing comprehensive and compassionate care for our elderly population. He supports policies that improve the quality of long-term care facilities, increase accessibility to home care services, and ensure affordable healthcare for seniors. Advocating for the rights and well-being of senior citizens, Dr. Z supports the Social Security Expansion Act and favors elder-care subsidies when financially necessary.

Dr. Z is committed to ensuring that DeKalb residents have access to safe and affordable housing. He stands firmly against foreign investments in local real estate markets, prioritizing the needs of the community.

With the main goal of unifying the community, Dr. Z is the candidate for a representative who will support the African-American, immigrant, Jewish, Asian, Hispanic, and LGBTQ communities. He stands against all forms of hatred and racism, supports the anti-Semitism bill, and stands with America and Israel as they fight terrorist organization Hamas.

To learn more about Dr. Z please visit his website, votedrz , or follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or X.

Dr. Z will be on the ballot for District 86 during the general election on November 4th, 2024.

