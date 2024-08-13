CVE North America Awards 2024 Social Impact Grant To Hearts To Homes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) $20,000 Grant Supports Nonprofit's Mission of Helping Young Adults Transition from Foster Care

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CVE North America, Inc. (CVE), an independent power producer and leader in community solar development, announced the selection of Hearts to Homes Furnishings, a New York-based nonprofit organization, to receive its 2024 CVE Social Impact Grant. This recognition marks the second consecutive year that CVE has awarded a $20,000 grant to a deserving nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to employment and equal opportunity.

CVE North America awards a $20,000 Social Impact Grant to Hearts to Homes Furnishings, a nonprofit aiding young adults transitioning from foster care by furnishing first-time apartments and promoting stability and independence.

Continue Reading

Hearts to Homes, known for helping furnish first-time apartments for young adults who have recently aged out of the foster care system, was selected by CVE as a testament to the organization's impactful work across New York City and several surrounding counties.

"I just wanted to lend a helping hand and pay it forward," said Mary Theresa McCombe, founder and executive director of Hearts to Homes. "It started with helping six young adults furnish their first apartments, and after that, I knew the work was far from done."

What began as a humble grassroots effort eight years ago has blossomed into a life-changing program transforming empty living spaces into homes for young adults starting their adult lives with limited family support and few personal belongings.

"We offer more than just housing essentials," said McCombe. "We provide a transformative foundation that empowers these young adults to start their independent lives with dignity. By furnishing their first apartments with essentials for bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens, we fill a space and create a nurturing environment that fosters stability and a sense of belonging."



Since 2016, Hearts to Homes has furnished comfortable and welcoming homes for over 700 young adults. They accept referrals from 28 agencies in the New York City metropolitan area and partner with local nonprofits to provide additional support, such as mentoring and support for young families in financial need. This comprehensive approach is vital in addressing the complex challenges faced by these young adults, many of whom might otherwise experience multi-generational foster care, incarceration or homelessness.

"We are proud to support their profound work and steadfast commitment to transforming the lives of young adults transitioning out of foster care," said Thibaut Delespaul, general manager of CVE North America. "Through this new partnership, CVE and Hearts to Homes demonstrate the power of collective action in advancing access to employment and equal opportunity for all."

CVE North America continues to lead in the growth of solar energy production while actively supporting initiatives that promote long-term impact for people and the planet.

For more information about Hearts to Homes and how to support their mission, please visit

About CVE North America:

CVE North America (CVE) is an independent solar power producer based in New York City, committed to advancing the clean energy transition. We operate 75MW of solar energy with an additional 40MW under construction. As a certified B Corporation, we meet high social and environmental performance standards, ensuring our operations benefit both people and the planet. By developing, financing, constructing, and operating solar projects, CVE strives to provide sustainable energy solutions that support local communities and contribute to a healthier environment. For more information, visit .

SOURCE CVE North America