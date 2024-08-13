Jubileetv Launches To Make Caring For Aging Loved Ones Easier

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New service simplifies TV for seniors while allowing families to stay connected and provide assistance remotely

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JubileeTV , a new TV-based focused on improving independence and connection for aging Americans, launched publicly. The new service is designed to simplify the TV experience for seniors while allowing family members to stay connected with, provide care for, and check in on the well-being of their loved ones remotely.

JubileeTV leverages the power of a senior's most used and familiar technology – television – to bridge the gap between families and geographically separated loved ones. With the TV serving as the hub, the new platform aims to reduce isolation for seniors and provide families with peace of mind. JubileeTV features a simplified TV experience for seniors, with remote television troubleshooting for family members. Full-screen video calling helps keep families connected, and on-screen medication and appointment reminders keep seniors on track. Families can also access an activity feed to better understand the viewing and movement patterns of their loved one.

The launch addresses the critical need for a TV solution designed for aging populations and their caregivers, who often live apart. A growing number of the country's estimated 53 million family caregivers provide care from outside the home, residing anywhere from across town to across the country. And with over half of Americans in their 40s facing the "sandwich generation" squeeze – caring for both aging parents and their own children – a remote, time-saving solution is more essential than ever.

"Millions of Americans care for aging family members from a distance, but we lack senior-first technology solutions to meet the needs of these families," said Ashish D. Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of JubileeTV. "Because televisions are already the devices seniors use the most, with the largest screens and loudest speakers, we believe they can be a powerful platform for remote care and connection. JubileeTV allows seniors to regain control of their TV experience, while creating an in-home hub that gives family members the comfort of knowing their loved ones are cared for and socially connected."

Simplified TV Experience: JubileeTV offers a user-friendly interface designed specifically for seniors. Users have the option of operating the system with a new custom-built voice remote, their existing controller, or family can control the TV remotely via the JubileeTV app. This ensures that seniors can enjoy their favorite programs without the stress of navigating confusing technology platforms.

Remote Television Control & Troubleshooting: Seniors enjoy watching television, but often experience technical difficulties that they cannot solve on their own. With JubileeTV, family members can instantly and remotely control the TV via a dedicated mobile app, helping address common challenges like accessing streaming services, changing inputs, and navigating channels. The app provides a real-time view of what's on the television screen with full virtual remote control, saving time and energy, and eliminating the anxiety often associated with TV operations.

Staying Connected: JubileeTV facilitates seamless connections between seniors and their families, preventing social isolation. Family members can send photos and seniors can enjoy regular, full-screen video calls on the TV, which can automatically connect without needing the senior to answer. And calls and messages never interrupt their viewing experience – the TV simply resumes what they were already watching.

Remote Caregiving: Family members can set medication reminders and appointment alerts, providing ongoing peace of mind for families when they can't be there in person. If a family member is worried about their senior, they can quickly initiate a video call-in to ensure they are okay. Peace-of-Mind Activity Detection: JubileeTV provides valuable insights into a senior's daily routine, including information about their TV viewing habits and patterns. And launching in beta, the platform can leverage its built-in AI-powered activity sensor technology to discreetly detect a senior's activity, including what time they first enter the room, and how long they are present in front of the TV throughout the day. Families can use this data to identify trends and changes in activity over time.

"As a caregiver for my mother who struggles with memory issues, JubileeTV has solved many of the problems we used to face when caring for mom. There was an immediate change in my mom when we installed JubileeTV. She was happier, more engaged, and had more control over her life and her choices. She was finally able to interact with the world again. Being able to set up movie nights, remotely, for her and her friends has been incredibly fun for both of us. And calling her via her TV, with no interaction needed on her part, has alleviated many anxious moments. JubileeTV has completely changed things for our family," said Eric Luke, a pilot user.

starts at just $29 a month, plus a one-time cost of $199 for the hardware. JubileeTV offers a 60-day risk-free trial that includes the hardware and a free month of membership.

JubileeTV is dedicated to improving the lives of seniors and family members who care for aging loved ones. By leveraging the familiarity and comfort of television, the company's hardware and software solutions enable greater independence, reduce social isolation, and facilitate remote caregiving. Its transformative television experience simplifies TV operations for seniors, while providing peace of mind to family members by allowing for easy connections with and support for their loved ones.

