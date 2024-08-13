Union Home Mortgage Foundation Celebrates Kickoff Of New Home Build With Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Cleveland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Creates Homeownership Opportunity for Cleveland Family

CLEVELAND, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Home Mortgage Foundation (UHM Foundation) held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, August 1, to celebrate the in-progress building of a new home with Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. As the charitable arm of Union Home Mortgage, the UHM Foundation's mission is to equip families with the tools and resources needed to achieve economic self-sufficiency. In partnership with Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, the UHM Foundation has created a homeownership opportunity for a Cleveland family by sponsoring the construction of the home.

The 1,359 sq ft. property, spanning 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and affectionately coined "the UHM House," is part of a larger revitalization project by Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, seeing the construction of many new homes in Cleveland's Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood. It will become the new residence of homebuyer Colleen, her two daughters aged 23 and 17, and her 7-month-old grandson. "You do not know what this house means," Colleen said. "It is a place for us to call home; it means having an asset...this changes everything."

During the event, remarks were provided by Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage (UHM), and Ashley Ali, UHM's Director of Corporate Communications, as well as John Litten, President & CEO of Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. Also in attendance for the event were the Cuyahoga County Land Bank, who have contributed funds toward the home and the land it sits on, as well as a representative from the office of Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin.

"We are so excited to make the American dream of homeownership a reality for the family who will live in the UHM House," said Cosgrove. "This project speaks to the heart of what we do at Union Home – enabling as many families as possible to own a home, one family at a time. We are so thankful for the opportunity to work with Habitat to help this deserving family achieve this dream."

"Creating economic self-sufficiency for as many families as possible is our mission at the UHM Foundation, and building this home for Colleen and her family is a perfect example of how we can achieve it," said Ali. "In addition to Habitat's unique ownership model, families have access to so many excellent resources to help them along the way. We're so grateful to have this opportunity and to find new and exciting ways to support our community."

Aside from building the UHM House, the UHM Foundation also awards grants to nonprofits supporting housing and financial literacy missions and initiatives across the country in tandem with Union Home Mortgage's business footprint. Since its inception in 2015, the UHM Foundation has distributed more than $1 million in financial support to nonprofits in over 17 states. For more information on the Union Home Mortgage Foundation, visit , or email [email protected] .

About the Union Home Mortgage Foundation

The Union Home Mortgage Foundation was established in 2015 as the charitable arm of independent mortgage banking company Union Home Mortgage Corp (UHM). The Foundation's mission is to equip individuals and families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, specifically through financial literacy, and housing. The Foundation has awarded over $1 million since its inception toward these programs to help guide families on a pathway towards responsible homeownership. Union Home Mortgage Corp. is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct lender with over 150 branches across the U.S. To learn more about Union Home Mortgage and its efforts in the community, please visit

and .

About Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity

Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity believes that every person should have a safe, decent and affordable place to live. Access to homeownership has been proven effective in helping families build economic stability and generational wealth. Since 1987, our affiliate has brought together 80,000+ volunteers to help 300+ families and 1,000+ children find quality homes in 20+ neighborhoods.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage