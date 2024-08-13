Law Offices Of James Scott Farrin Continues Growth With Addition Of Attorney Edward J. Ortega

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award-winning firm adds bilingual advocate

Ortega to its powerful personal injury team.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin continues to expand its capability to serve the underserved Spanish-speaking community with the addition of bilingual personal injury attorney Edward J. Ortega . He joins a firm that has helped over 65,000 people since 1997 – in 2023 alone, the firm recovered more than $225 million total for over 5,000 people.*

According to firm Partner Jeremy Maddox, "Edward is a tireless, meticulous advocate for our clients, many of whom may be hesitant to seek help because of a language barrier or because they do not understand how the law protects them. He has a way of connecting with people so that the situation is clear, putting them at ease. And he's driven to try to get great results for our clients."

"Best Lawyers" recently named the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

James Scott Farrin

to its prestigious 2024 'Best Law Firms' list, the firm's ninth consecutive year being honored.** Firms selected as 'Best Law Firms' are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of

James Scott Farrin

is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina

North Carolina

and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

