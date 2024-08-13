Stubhub's 2024 College Football Season Preview: Conference Moves Spark Demand For Realigned Teams And Create New Hot Ticket Matchups

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Season Sales Up 42% Compared to 2023; New Teams to SEC and Big Ten Reap Sizable Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the 2024 college season, StubHub, the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, has released its annual College Football Season Preview , revealing the top-selling teams, conferences, games and trends of the season. Sales are up 42% compared to last season's start, with the Big Ten recording the biggest growth this year from the of four new teams, making it the largest conference. As defending champions, Michigan reclaims the #1 position among in-demand teams on StubHub, and, major growth for other teams demonstrates the impact of the conference realignments.

Big Ten Sales Double on StubHub - the biggest sales growth for a conference



Wolverines unseat Alabama to claim #1 for the second time in StubHub history



The Buckeyes sales on StubHub are up nearly 4x over last year



The Michigan-Ohio State matchup is the most in-demand classic rivalry



USC Trojans see the second biggest growth with sales up 7x

The Vegas Kickoff Classic featuring the Trojans and LSU Tigers is the best-selling game on StubHub

SEC Leads Sales with Most Teams On The Top 10 List - the SEC outsells #2, the Big Ten, by nearly 30%



The Longhorns boast their highest ranking ever ahead of the season with sales up 5x

Alabama, coming in at #4, leads legacy SEC teams

Conference Shakeups Create New Highly-Anticipated Matchups - Conference realignment creates and reignites historic rivalries



Georgia at Texas is the #1 in-demand realignment game, and has sold 41% more tickets than the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry matchup



After a 13-year hiatus, the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry is back and is already the fifth most in-demand college football game on StubHub, even though it's late in the season The Ducks hosting the Buckeyes in October is driving the most demand for new conference

matchups in the Big Ten, doubling the sales of the next best-selling new Big Ten matchup, when the Trojans visit the Wolverines

"This year marks an exciting new era in college football with conference realignment and an expanded college playoff landscape sure to bring more high-stakes, late-season matchups," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "Football dynasties like Alabama and Michigan continue to drive big demand, but schools like Texas and USC recorded their highest sales in StubHub history after moving to the SEC and Big Ten."

StubHub's Top In-Demand 2024 College Football Teams

Michigan WolverinesTexas LonghornsTexas A&M AggiesAlabama Crimson TideOhio State BuckeyesGeorgia BulldogsUSC TrojansFlorida GatorsNotre Dame Fighting IrishPenn State Nittany Lions

Based on cumulative ticket sales on StubHub for the 2024 season, as of August 7, 2024.



StubHub's Top Trending 2024 College Football Teams

SMU Mustangs| ACC - switch from AACUSC Trojans| Big Ten - switch from Pac-12UCLA Bruins| Big Ten - switch from Pac-12Texas Longhorns| SEC - switch from Big 12Oklahoma Sooners| SEC - switch from Big 12Oregon Ducks| Big Ten - switch from Pac-12Washington Huskies| Big Ten - switch from Pac-12Arizona Wildcats| Big 12 - switch from Pac-12Pittsburgh Panthers| ACCTexas A&M Aggies| SEC

*Based on power conference teams with the highest rate of increase in cumulative StubHub ticket sales for the 2024 season, as of August 7, 2024, compared to sales ahead of the 2023 season.

Full data and insights from the College Football season preview can be found at stubhub/2024collegefootballpreview.

