Kennametal's IMTS 2024 Booth Offers Chance To Take Home CNC Machine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Machining center to come complete with exclusive Kennametal tooling

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT ), an industrial leader, announced today that it will be giving attendees at the International Show (IMTS), at McCormick Place in Chicago, September 9-14, 2024, the opportunity to take home a variety of prizes, including a CNC machine. The SVM 4100 Vertical Machining Center is the largest of the Kennametal giveaways at its Metal Mania booth located in the West Building, level 3, booth number 432324.

The SVM 4100 Vertical Machining Center will come completely tooled up to shred metal with Kennametal tooling solutions.

The SVM 4100 Vertical Machining by DN Solutions is recognized for machining aluminum die-castings and is also ideal for general purpose light duty machining of steels.

"We've designed an adrenaline filled footprint at IMTS, including exclusive looks at our newest solutions across end markets and applications, and machining demos led by the industry's most respected and well-known machinists on the very machine we're going to give away at the end of the show," says Eddie McBarnet, Vice President of Commercial & Marketing, Kennametal.

In addition to the CNC machine giveaway, at the booth attendees can enter to win custom branded guitars and boxes complete with Kennametal tools and merchandise. Kennametal will announce a guitar and box winner daily.

The winner of the SVM 4100 will be announced at the show on Friday, September 13, at 12PM CST, so that delivery can be arranged before IMTS 2024 concludes on Saturday, September 14.

Kennametal's Metal Mania at IMTS is inspired by Kennametal's nationwide tooling truck and trailer and is designed to emulate a heavy metal concert experience while simultaneously connecting attendees with high performance metal cutting solutions.

Attendees will browse proven tooling solutions from various Kennametal product brands, including Kennametal®, WIDIATM and HanitaTM for all industries and applications, including eMobility, aerospace and defense and medical.

Kennametal's Booth No. 432324 is located in the West Building, level 3 (Tooling & Workholding).

For more information about Kennametal's Metal Mania at IMTS, click here .

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader,

Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to

Kennametal

to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,400 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at . Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

