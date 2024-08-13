Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals To Develop Skincare Treatment That Promotes Skin Health And Longevity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals Inc, a Vancouver-based biopharmaceutical company focused on skin and healthy aging, is excited to announce the development of a novel, science-backed skincare aimed at targeting some of the root causes of skin aging, such as chronic inflammation and cellular damage. Derm-Biome's compounds exhibit a broad range of beneficial effects, including anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial activities. In preclinical studies, topical application of Derm-Biome's compounds has produced rapid and noticeable improvements to the appearance of skin.



Chronic inflammation caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation can weaken skin's defence mechanisms and degrade collagen and elastin fibres, ultimately leading to wrinkles and sagging skin. Studies have shown that blocking cytokines such as interleukin 17 (IL-17) during the aging process can delay the development of several hallmarks of skin aging. Derm-Biome is advancing a compound that strongly inhibits a wide array of pro-inflammatory cytokines, stimulates collagen synthesis, inhibits bacterial species that promote skin inflammation, and activates antioxidant pathways such as Nrf2. This fall Derm-Biome will conduct preclinical studies to assess the protective and preventive activities of its lead compound in a UV-induced skin aging model designed to mimic the effects of long-term sun exposure. The company believes that this compound will offer collagen-protective and restorative effects, with the potential to slow down epigenetic changes associated with aging.

Frédéric Couture, Principal Investigator and Head of Pharmaceutical Sciences at TransBIOtech:“In preclinical studies run at our laboratory, two of Derm-Biome's compounds produced rapid and noticeable improvements to the look of skin, including the delayed onset of skin damage induced by UV exposure.”

Derm-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein:“The skin is the largest organ in the body and one of the first to show signs of ageing. Anti-aging creams may treat the milder symptoms of aging and make tiny wrinkles less noticeable, but they do not go after the root causes of skin aging.”

The global anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products market is expected to reach a market size of $23 billion USD by 2033.

About Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving skin health and healthy aging. We are developing novel topical therapies for inflammatory skin diseases and precancerous skin conditions/non-melanoma skin cancers that are both highly effective and well tolerated by skin.

