Verkkokauppa.Com Oyj: Composition Of The Shareholders’ Nomination Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verkkokauppa.com Oyj RELEASE 13 August 2024 at 5:00 pm EEST



Oyj: Composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board

The Shareholder's Nomination Board of Oyj prepares proposals on the number, election and remuneration of the members of the Board to the General Meeting. The Nomination Board shall submit its proposal to the Board every year, by the last business day of February preceding the next Annual General Meeting.

At its organizational meeting on 13 August 2024, the following members of the Nomination Board were appointed:



Samuli Seppälä, Founder of representing himself,

Erkka Kohonen, Senior Portfolio Manager, appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company,

Karoliina Lindroos, Head of Responsible Investment, nominated by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company, and Arja Talma, Chairperson of the Board of Oyj

The Chair of the Nomination Board is Erkka Kohonen.

The Annual General Meeting of Oyj, resolved on 31 March 2020 to establish a Shareholder's Nomination Board. The Nomination Board consists of four members, three of whom represent the three largest shareholders and who hold the largest number of votes of all votes in the on the last banking day in May preceding the next Annual General Meeting. The Chairperson of the Board is an expert member of the Nomination Board.

For more information, please contact:

Erkka Kohonen

Chairperson of the Shareholder's Nomination Board

...

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Arja Talma

Chairperson of the Board of Oyj

...

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Oyj

...

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to almost 700,000 customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers ́ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2023 was EUR 503 million and it employs around 700 people. is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.