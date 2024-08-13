Milkshake Factory® Celebrates Awarding 100Th Franchise Unit On First Anniversary Of Franchise Launch

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MilkShake Factory, a Franworth portfolio brand and beloved dessert destination, has reached a remarkable milestone by awarding its 100th franchise unit on the first anniversary of its franchising journey. From sourcing the finest ingredients to ensuring operational excellence and maintaining high standards, the brand takes pride in its commitment to quality and innovation–and so do its future franchisees.

MilkShake Factory, a fourth-generation family business, was built on a legacy of quality. The journey began in 1914 when Charlie and Orania opened their first chocolate shop and soda fountain in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood. More than a century from its early soda fountain days, the company was re-named“MilkShake Factory” and by 2016, had established itself as the go-to milkshake and chocolate destination in the region serving up a diverse range of products including limited-time flavors, dairy-free options and small batch chocolate barks. Fast forward to 2023, MilkShake Factory partnered with Franworth, a premier franchisor for emerging brands, to expand its legacy beyond the Pittsburgh metro. In the first year of franchising, MilkShake Factory has already awarded 100 franchise units in over 15 states, without compromising the brand's core principles.

“Hard work and serving premium products were engrained in us since we were born,” Dana Edwards Manatos, Founder and CEO of MilkShake Factory says.“All four generations have worked together, and because of what my great-grandmother taught us through the generations, MilkShake Factory can open the door for hundreds of small business owners across the country.”

MilkShake Factory is committed to empowering franchisees to be pillars in their local communities and proudly expand the family's legacy. Many franchisees come from diverse backgrounds and are drawn to the brand's quality standards and family roots. Multi-unit franchisees Alex Chandler and Kindall Palmer share,“There are a lot of reasons to be attracted to franchising with MilkShake Factory. They have an impressive family legacy of chocolatiers, a phenomenal leadership team, an incredible brand with huge potential, and great partners with Franworth. For us, it ultimately came down to how much we loved their milkshakes. We are proud to be early franchisees with MilkShake Factory.”

John Rotche, Founder and CEO of Franworth, a leader in scaling emerging franchise brands, shares his excitement,“When MilkShake Factory came to us, they already had an incredible product and robust operational system, a rich family story, and strong leadership. We wanted to preserve that. Our goal was to leverage our franchising experience to scale the brand nationwide without compromising its foundational excellence. One year after awarding their first franchise unit, we are now celebrating their 100th. It's a testament to their incredible team, the strong foundation laid by their family, and the exceptional quality of their product. We couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate this remarkable franchising milestone with the MilkShake Factory team.”

The milestone of 100 franchise units awarded represents the culmination of over a century of hard work, dedication, and a commitment to quality and excellence. Supported by a robust franchisor system, this achievement offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to open their own businesses with reduced startup stress. It marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for MilkShake Factory as it continues to grow, supporting entrepreneurial dreams and bringing its delightful desserts to more communities.

About MilkShake Factory®

MilkShake Factory is a premium dessert destination, serving up handspun milkshakes made with housemade ice cream alongside small batch handmade chocolates. Family-owned since 1914, the company evolved from an old-fashioned soda fountain and chocolate shop to one of Pittsburgh's most iconic sweet spots and is now adding locations across the United States. With a mission to create simple moments of joy, MilkShake Factory is quickly becoming a community dessert destination creating smiles from coast to coast. Milkshake Factory's franchising model offers qualified investors the opportunity to own and operate one of America's most nostalgic, yet modernized, brands. To learn more, visit milkshakefactory.com .

About Franworth®

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., Franworth builds, incubates, and grows franchise brands through mentorship, education and best-in-class support empowering entrepreneurs and creating brighter futures. With over 450 years of combined franchise experience, the Franworth team has been recognized with the highest honors in franchising for repeatedly scaling brands using a franchise model. Franworth's portfolio of Beloved Brands includes MilkShake Factory®, sugaringLA®, MosquitoNix®, Garage Kings®, and HealthSource America's Chiropractor®, and Degree Wellness®. For more information, visit .

