The Germany nutritional supplements market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030 The anticipated growth in industries such as sports nutrition and nutritional supplements sales by e-commerce platforms is likely to impact the market growth. In addition, rising prevalence of diseases among the elderly and demand for healthier food options and dietary supplements is expected to further propel the market growth.



Moreover, increasing disposable income and a rise in household expenditure contribute to the market growth. The rise in goods purchases via e-commerce platforms is attributed to the substantial population using smartphones. According to the International Trade Administration, about 82% of the German population uses smartphones, and 66% of online purchases were done via smartphones in 2022. A significant rise in online purchases was observed in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The German government's initiatives focusing on a healthy lifestyle, healthy nutrition, and engagement of children and young adults in sports and physical activities harness the market growth. For instance, the German Federal Government has laid down a National Action Plan IN FORM focusing on improving the eating habits of school children and young adults by including healthy diet plans for school children. The federal states and/or local communities fund sports in schools. Moreover, the Nutrition Strategy of the Federal Government focuses on a shift from the consumption of high-fat and high-sugar-based products to the consumption of plant-based products which is further likely to aid the research and development of new plant-based dietary supplements.

Germany Nutritional Supplements Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the functional foods and beverages segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of around 55% in 2023 owing to the increased household expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Based on formulation, the capsule segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2030.

Based on sales channel, the supermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share around 43% in 2023. In May 2023, Sirio Europe GmbH Co KG launched a UC-II collagen-loaded and vitamin C-enriched gummy Jumping Jacks. Companies Featured

