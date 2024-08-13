Global Neural Network Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neural Software Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Neural Network Software Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Bussiness Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The neural network software market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.44 billion in 2023 to $33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing big data analytics, rise of artificial intelligence (ai), increasing awareness and education, advancements in hardware, emergence of deep learning, industry-specific applications.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The neural network software market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $82.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to edge computing integration, exponential growth of iot, explainable ai (XAI), expansion of autonomous systems, continuous model improvement.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Neural Network Software Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Neural Network Software Market

The rise in the use of connected smart devices is expected to propel the growth of the neural network software market going forward. Connected smart devices are physical objects embedded with sensors, software, and network connectivity, enabling them to collect and exchange data for enhanced functionality and remote control. Neural network software is used in connected smart devices to enable advanced machine learning capabilities, allowing devices to analyze and adapt to data patterns for intelligent decision-making and improved user experiences.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the neural network software market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Alyuda Research LLC, Neural Technologies Limited.

Major companies operating in the neural network software market are focused on developing groundbreaking technology with new features such as on-chip neural networks (NetGNT) for advanced traffic analysis. NetGNT refers to an artificial intelligence inference engine integrated directly onto a semiconductor chip, enabling machine learning capabilities.

Segments:

1) By Type: Data Mining And Archiving, Analytical Software, Optimization Software, Visualization Software, Other Types

2) By Component: Artificial Neural Network, Deep Neural Network, Services, Platform, Other Components

3) By End User: BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom And IT, Transportation, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the Neural network software market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global neural network software market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the neural network software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Neural Network Software Market Definition

Neural network software refers to a technique in artificial intelligence that instructs computers to analyze data in a manner patterned after the human brain. Neural network software allows users to design, train, and test neural networks for a variety of applications, such as pattern recognition, prediction, and decision-making.

Neural Network Software Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Neural Network Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on neural network software market size , neural network software market drivers and trends, neural network software market major players, neural network software competitors' revenues, neural network software market positioning, and neural network software market growth across geographies. The neural network software market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2024



Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024



Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube