NTI Expands Phoenix Campus In Response To Growing Demand For Skilled Trade Education

Amid AI and workforce gap concerns, trade school increases footprint to train next generation of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical professionals

- Rick Jackson, Director of NTI's Phoenix CampusLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National Technical Institute (NTI), a state-approved trade school with campuses in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Houston, is expanding its campus in Phoenix due to increased demand. The campus, which offers fast-track training in HVAC, Commercial Refrigeration, plumbing, and electrical career paths, has grown to include a 10,000 square-foot building in the same business complex located at 3660 E. Wier Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85040, allowing NTI to accommodate more students and enhance its training facilities.The new building will house all plumbing and electrical classrooms and labs, while the existing building will expand its HVAC and Commercial Refrigeration lab space. Classes in the new building are slated to begin at the end of September 2024.“The rise of AI and soaring college costs have created a complex landscape for Gen Z as they plan their futures. This has led to a renewed interest in trade careers, which are often seen as more resilient to AI disruption,” said Ryan Woodward, CEO of NTI.“Add to this the mass retirement of Baby Boomers, and we're seeing ideal conditions for a surge in trade career interest. Our campus expansion allows us to train more people, meeting the growing demand for skilled professionals.”Recent data supports this trend. A WSJ-NORC survey revealed that half of Americans now question the value of investing in college, marking the highest rate of skepticism in the survey's decade-long history. Additionally, the 2024 Career Interest Survey conducted by National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), found that 59 percent of Gen Z youth believe AI will have a negative impact on society in the next ten years with job displacement being a top concern.“We've been experiencing growing demand for some time now, and at times, we have had to defer some students' admission,” said Rick Jackson, Director of the Phoenix Campus.“This campus expansion is our direct response to that increased interest. It allows us to significantly increase our training capacity, addressing the workforce gap by preparing more students for these essential trade careers.”For those seeking educational opportunities, now is an opportune time to pursue a career in the skilled trades. According to a recent survey by the Associated General Contractors of America, 85 percent of construction firms report they have open positions they are actively trying to fill.“These statistics paint a clear picture,” added Jackson.“People are seeking career paths that offer stability, good pay, and resistance to AI automation. The trades check all these boxes.”NTI differs from other skilled trade schools by offering affordable tuition with flexible financing options, a comprehensive fast-track training program, and a unique hybrid learning model with as little as 12-16 weeks to complete.About NTI:Established in 2003, NTI is a state approved trade school with campuses in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Houston offering fast-track training in HVAC, plumbing and electrical. NTI's mission is to produce problem solving, creative thinking graduates who possess industry-standard knowledge and skills for a long-term, promising career. NTI offers both in-person and hybrid training options, including a Fusion Training Program consisting of both online and practical lab classes with weekend or weekday tracks and morning or evening classes available. In 2019, 2020 and 2022 NTI was honored as“The Best Trade School” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and one of the fastest growing companies for 2020, 2021 and 2022 by Inc. 5000. For more information go to or email ....###

