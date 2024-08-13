UTPB History Student Awarded Chad Vanderford Memorial Scholarship Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) I feel very honored to receive this award and quite flattered.” - Ethan FloresODESSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UTPB Junior Ethan Flores has been awarded the Chad Vanderford Memorial Scholarship Award!



The award is in memory of Chad Vanderford, an associate professor of history at UTPB who tragically passed away in 2017. The award honors his spirit and deep commitment to students.



“My husband was a huge proponent of education who inspired a passion for in all he met. This scholarship was born out of the love so many had for Chad and his role as a history professor, colleague, and friend at UTPB,” said Nichole Rougeau-Vanderford.



The criteria to be considered for the award include demonstrating excellence in the classroom and leadership beyond, being a history major, and upholding a minimum 3.0 GPA.



"Since his death almost seven years ago, my daughter and I have been thrilled that this scholarship has been consistently offered, allowing a UTPB history undergraduate to develop their own passion for learning in a field dear to Chad," said Vanderford.



From Monahans, Flores is currently majoring in history with a minor in psychology. He is also working towards his teacher certification, in hopes of teaching history to grades 7-12.



“I feel very honored to receive this award and quite flattered,” said Flores.



Flores says he is thankful for the opportunity.



“I'm glad the committee of people handling this award chose me because it shows they saw something in me which is motivating,” said Flores.

