How Transformational Leadership Can Unleash An Organization's Full Potential

Phil Geldart Releases "Leading What Matters Most" With Forbes Books

“Leading What Matters Most: A Business Parable on Unlocking Human Potential” by Phil Geldart is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Leading What Matters Most: A Business Parable on Unlocking Human Potential" by Phil Geldart is published with Forbes Books. This thoughtful and transformative work is available today on and other major retailers.In "Leading What Matters Most," Geldart provides a captivating narrative that follows the journey of Bridget, a fictional CEO, as she navigates the challenges of transforming her leadership style and unlocking her company's fullest potential.Drawing from Geldart's extensive experience as an authority in organizational culture transformation, leadership development, behavioral change, and experiential training, this book offers practical guidance for leaders at all levels.Key themes include:●Recognizing and addressing leadership deficiencies.●The power of experiential learning to drive behavioral change.●The critical importance of front-line leadership.●The impact of a people-centric approach on operational success.●The necessity of conviction and commitment in driving change.“You may perhaps identify with some of Bridget's challenges and be looking for insight about how to tackle them,” Geldart said.“As you follow her progress, you learn with her the practicalities of how, with the right help, you can change behaviors to improve performance.It is my hope that you will also gain greater clarity around how you can achieve those same results ... and that Bridget's journey inspires you to truly release the potential of your own workforce!”About Phil GeldartPhil Geldart, founder and CEO of Eagle's Flight, is a recognized authority on transforming organizational culture, leadership development, and experiential training solutions. His passion for realizing human potential has fueled many innovative programs that have garnered the trust and respect of top Fortune 500 global organizations.Phil pioneered experiential learning in the training and development industry over thirty years ago, and today, Eagle's Flight is an industry leader whose experiential learning programs have been translated into more than two dozen languages and sold to teams around the world.An inspirational speaker and author, Phil shares his expertise with audiences and readers alike in areas crucial to performance improvement.Phil currently lives just outside of Toronto, Canada.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model, along with a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit .Media ContactsForbes Books media contact: Samantha Miller, ...

