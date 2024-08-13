Rooter-Man SC Welcomes New Generation Of Technicians

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a family owned and operated business since its founding 18 years ago, Rooter-Man of South Carolina has always made it a top priority to develop trust among its clients. When a commercial or residential client calls Rooter-Man SC, they know they will get personalized service and have a technician on site as quickly as possible. In looking forward to the coming years, it is a passion of CEO Nelson Huggins to ensure that tomorrow's clients enjoy the same high level of quality for their plumbing service needs.To that end, Nelson regularly visits local high schools, community colleges, and special events in order to introduce young people to the distinct advantages of entering the plumbing trade . With new plumbing professionals scarce in number, those who obtain training and certifications can expect highly competitive pay right from the beginning of their career. Beyond that point, the opportunities for more advanced certifications and business ownership make the plumbing field a very desirable career path.Bear Huggins, the son of Nelson Huggins, recently graduated from Barton College with a double major. During the last few months of his degree program, Bear took the opportunity to work with a plumbing company near the school and concluded that the family business would be the perfect setting in which to build his professional career. Having attended a high quality service training program in Arkansas and achieved very high scores, Bear is ready to join the Rooter-Man team, working in the field on customer calls as well as helping with strategy to take Rooter-Man successfully into the future with improved technologies and approaches.As Bear begins his career with Rooter-Man, he will also be attending a cross connection, backflow testing training program in November. This certification will be valuable for the company and its local customers, adding more expertise in this important area. The many opportunities for ongoing professional development and increased service opportunities are a major advantage for a young person who decides to enter the plumbing field, and the fact that Bear can be involved in carrying on the family business is yet another benefit for him personally.Those outside the plumbing industry are rarely aware of the technological advances that are taking place in the field.From camera inspection devices to leak detection tools to new infrastructure materials and beyond, there are constantly new ideas for a plumbing service like Rooter-Man to investigate, test, and potentially add to their slate of services.Nelson Huggins is looking forward to relying on Bear to provide leadership in this area, helping to upgrade equipment, coordinate new trainings, and keep their local business ahead of the pack in terms of their tools and abilities.With all of the trades facing severe shortages in new recruits over the coming years, business owners like Nelson Huggins are always glad to have a capable young person join their team and start learning the ropes. High school students in particular who are considering their post-graduation options should not neglect to consider the lucrative employment opportunities that await in the trades, particularly plumbing. With a few years of on-the-job training and education, new technicians can enter the job market immediately, begin earning a very respectable income, and launch a fulfilling career.For more information about career opportunities, or to request plumbing service by expert technicians in the greater Charleston, SC area , people can connect with Rooter-Man SC by phone at 843-402-7799 or through their website at . The company provides quick service in leak detection, emergency plumbing, fixture upgrades, and other areas in both commercial and residential.

