Afghan PM Calls For Maintaining Peace On Third Anniversary Of US Withdrawal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Aug 13 (IANS) Afghan caretaker government's Acting Prime Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund on Tuesday called for efforts to maintain peace and security in Afghanistan and to rebuild the war-torn central Asian country, a statement by Prime Minister's Office released here said.

The current opportunity provided by returning peace and security in Afghanistan should be used for strengthening the administration, good governance, stabilizing security and rebuilding the country, Akhund stressed in the statement released on the eve of the celebration of the third anniversary of the US-led forces pulling out of Afghanistan.

On August 15, 2021, the Taliban force entered Kabul and took over power following the start of the withdrawal of the US-led forces from Afghanistan. That day, known as Asad 24 in the Persian calendar, has been declared by the Afghan administration as the victory day over US-led forces for the Afghan nation, and as a public holiday.

Security measures have been beefed up in Kabul for the celebration of the victory day, with security personnel deployed in streets and sensitive areas. Streets and buildings in the capital have been decorated with white flags and slogans inscribed on the walls meaning "congratulation to freedom", or "Afghan nation defeated America".

This year, Asad 24 falls on August 14, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a total of 317 development projects worth over 3.9 million US dollars have been put into operation after completing construction in south Afghanistan's Helmand province, according to the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development on Tuesday.

The projects included rural roads, bridges, culverts, protective walls, and water canals, implemented on the outskirts of the province's Nahr-e-Saraj, Garashk, Babaji, Nadali, and Nawa districts, said the ministry.

With the implementation of these projects, the living conditions of local residents in the districts have improved, with job opportunities created for thousands of people, according to a ministry official.

Since resuming power three years ago, the Afghan caretaker government has launched many public utility and development projects across the war-ravaged country, aiming to tackle economic challenges and bring positive changes in people's living conditions.