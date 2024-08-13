Azerbaijan Sees Increase In Cargo Transportation Across Key Corridors
Azerbaijan has reported a rise in cargo transportation across
its major transport corridors, according to Azernews, citing data
from the State Statistics Committee.
From January to June this year, the total cargo volume
transported through Azerbaijan's corridors reached 16.41 million
tons, with a cargo turnover of 6.63 billion ton-km. This represents
a 0.2% increase in cargo volume and a 2.4% rise in cargo turnover
compared to the same period last year.
The cargo volume transported through the various corridors is
detailed as follows:
East-West Corridor: 8.17 million tons
Europe-Caucasus-Asia Corridor: 4.24 million tons
North-South Corridor: 4.81 million tons
North-West Corridor: 3.25 million tons
South-West Corridor: 0.18 million tons
Regarding transportation modes:
Rail: 7.51 million tons (45.8%)
Road: 5.00 million tons (30.5%)
Sea: 3.90 million tons (23.7%)
Transit cargo constituted 59.2% of the total, amounting to 9.71
million tons.
