Ubreakifix By Asurion Opens Newest Location In Modesto

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tech Repair Leader Provides Fast Fixes For Phones, Tablets, Laptops And More

MODESTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location in Modesto at 1707 McHenry Ave Suite A4 . The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more.

uBreakiFix by Asurion repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, including cracked phone screens, sluggish laptops, overheating game consoles and more.

uBreakiFix by Asurion (PRNewsfoto/Asurion)

Continue Reading

The new store is locally owned by Rob Goslin and Ryan Mcdaniel, and this is their 11th store location.

"Providing our Modesto community with tech repair is very important to us," said Ryan Mcdaniel. "We understand that people rely on their devices for everything from connecting with friends and family to navigating around town, and we are pleased to provide solutions to get them back on track."

Electronic waste (e-waste) is a growing concern in our increasingly tech-driven world. Tech experts recommend a few ways for consumers to combat this issue, including repairing and maintaining electronics, participating in trade-in programs and recycling old technology – all of which are available at uBreakiFix by Asurion of Modesto.

uBreakiFix by Asurion stores offer repairs on all types of electronics, regardless of make or model, and the stores are trusted repair partners for many leading tech manufacturers. As a Samsung® authorized repair provider, the stores offer authorized repairs on all Galaxy® smartphone models. The stores' certified repair experts use genuine Samsung parts, tools and testing to ensure everything works properly after the device has been repaired, including water resistance. The stores also provide authorized repair services for Google PixelTM smartphones and have access to Apple® genuine parts, tools and manuals as part of Apple's Independent Repair Provider network. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service.

"We are excited to serve people in Modesto with fast and affordable tech repair," said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and at uBreakiFix by Asurion our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people rely on tech to stay connected to things that are important to them. Whether your tech needs to be fixed, tuned up or even cleaned out, uBreakiFix by Asurion stores can help."

uBreakiFix by Asurion offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 1-year limited warranty on all repairs. For more information, to view a service menu or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix/locations/modesto . uBreakiFix Modesto is located at:

uBreakiFix by Asurion

1707 McHenry Ave Suite A4

Modesto, CA 95350

209-272-7530

About uBreakiFix by Asurion

uBreakiFix by Asurion stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and nearly everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix by Asurion stores across the U.S. Since 2016, uBreakiFix by Asurion has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, the stores became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.

SOURCE uBreakiFix by Asurion