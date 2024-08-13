HMC Launches Groundbreaking Pharmacogenomics Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Qatar's leading provider of secondary and tertiary healthcare, is excited to unveil a revolutionary advancement in Precision through the clinical implementation of pharmacogenomics.

This pioneering initiative positions HMC as the first institution in Qatar and among a select few in the Middle East to incorporate pharmacogenomics into routine clinical practice.

Pharmacogenomics studies how genes affect an individual's response to medications.

It combines pharmacology and genomics to develop personalized drug therapies and considers each patient's unique genetic profile to enhance drug efficacy while minimizing adverse effects.

Dr. Salha Bujassoum Al Bader, Director of the Center for Clinical Precision Medicine and Genomics (CCPMG) and Associate Chair of the HMC Precision Medicine Committee

Dr. Salha Bujassoum Al Bader, Director of the Center for Clinical Precision Medicine and Genomics (CCPMG) and Associate Chair of the HMC Precision Medicine Committee, stated, "The integration of pharmacogenomics into our clinical practice is a monumental step forward in patient care. By understanding how individual genetic profiles affect drug responses, we can provide more precise and effective treatments, ultimately improving patient outcomes."

The role of the Health Information Technology (HIT) departments is crucial in this advancement.

Developing sophisticated Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) that integrate genetic test data with clinical guidelines will equip clinicians with real-time information on gene-drug pairs interactions at the point of care and guide prescribing medications.

Dr. Moza Al Hail, Executive Director of the HMC Pharmacy Department

Dr. Moza Al Hail, Executive Director of the HMC Pharmacy Department, emphasized, "This initiative will transform and guide prescribing and dispensing of medications, ensuring that each patient receives a treatment plan tailored to their genetic makeup. This personalized approach enhances efficacy and significantly reduces the risk of adverse drug reactions."

This groundbreaking pharmacogenomics initiative aligns seamlessly with Qatar Vision 2030, emphasizing the significance of advanced healthcare and personalized medicine as cornerstones of the nation's development. By integrating cutting-edge genetic research with clinical practice, HMC is enhancing patient outcomes and contributing to Qatar's goal of becoming a regional leader in healthcare innovation.

This initiative reflects the vision's commitment to ensuring all citizens have access to world-class healthcare tailored to their unique needs.

The successful clinical implementation of pharmacogenomics at HMC marks a significant milestone in advancing patient care. This project is a collaboration between CCPMG, the HMC Pharmacy Department, and the HICT Department.

In addition to enhancing patient care, HMC's pharmacogenomics initiative is set to contribute to the global scientific community. By engaging in international research collaborations and sharing valuable data, HMC aims to advance understanding gene-drug interactions and their implications on direct patient care.

Pharmacogenomics pilot studies at HMC has been ongoing and many patients benefited from them, and it will continue to be one of the successful components for implementing pharmacogenomics clinically.

HMC eagerly anticipates this initiative's positive impact on patient care and the broader healthcare landscape in Qatar.