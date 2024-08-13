BCBSTX's Maternal And Infant Health Initiative Serves Nearly 50,000 Texans In Year One

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its expanded Special Beginnings® Maternal and Infant Initiative .

Special Beginnings is focused on improving maternal and infant health outcomes by increasing access to care, reducing care gaps and educating and engaging residents on a community level. Through the implementation of quality-based maternal health programs, the initiative raises awareness and supports women and their babies from preconception through postpartum.

Since last August, almost 50,000 Texans have been served by Special Beginnings through community investments and collaborations. 1,700 healthy babies were born to women who engaged with the program. More than 14,000 prenatal vitamin bottles

were distributed to community partners to share with the women they serve. This past year almost 40,000 women were screened for sexually transmitted infections, which can affect fertility and possibly harm the unborn child, if not treated.

"We are so proud of the impact we've seen over the last year and look forward to continuing the work of improving health outcomes for Texas moms and babies," said Dr. Mark Chassay, BCBSTX VP and chief medical officer. "We remain committed to reducing preventable pregnancy-related deaths, and helping make sure moms have the support they need at every point of their

journey."

Initiative Highlights:



Collaborating with Huston-Tillotson University

to train doulas, midwives, lactation consultants and support maternal health education.



Funding a March of Dimes Mom & Baby Mobile Health Center

to increase access to maternal and infant care in Houston.



Working with tech-enabled platforms Delfina and InovCares to support maternal health providers and mothers with tools to promote healthier pregnancies and birth outcomes.



Collaborating with the Texas Pediatric Society

to offer professional education for primary care providers and pediatricians, along with other resources, with the shared goal to improve outcomes for mothers and babies statewide.



Listening sessions through Bracane

to engage mothers of all backgrounds and experiences across the state, including pregnant women, as well as maternal health care providers.



Funding up to 15 new CenteringPregnancy

sites across Texas, an evidence-based, group prenatal care service delivery model shown to improve birth outcomes.

Partnering with Walmart to focus on maternal and infant care through Wellness My Way/Baby Days events providing community services, resources, health screenings, and engagement with medical professionals.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas - the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas - is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with more than 168,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and more than 550 hospitals to serve nearly 8 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico). Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

