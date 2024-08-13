Award-Winning Game Studio Stratton Studios Partners With Pioneering Blockchain-Based Games Publisher Chain Games To Produce Console Games

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Chain Games Ireland , a leading innovator in blockchain technology, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Stratton Studios that will administer the publishing and distribution of both Web2 and Web3 games. This strategic collaboration not only marks a significant milestone in the gaming industry but also introduces a novel approach to integrating blockchain technology with traditional and modern gaming ecosystems.

As part of this partnership, Chain Games has acquired the publishing rights to three highly anticipated console titles: 'The One We Found', 'Castle Costume', and 'Costume Kingdom'. These games will be distributed across major console gaming platforms, with Chain Games taking an active role in their promotion and success. Chain Games' commitment to fostering a thriving gaming ecosystem extends beyond publishing. The company is set to bolster its gaming portfolio by curating and supporting the development of new console titles, ensuring a diverse and engaging lineup for gamers worldwide.

In alignment with Chain Games ' evolving tokenomics strategy, a portion of the proceeds from game sales will be allocated to token buybacks, burns, and transactional

fees allocated to

node validators. This approach not only enhances the value proposition for Chain token holders but also strengthens the long-term sustainability of the ecosystem.

"Our partnership with Stratton Studios marks a new era in gaming, where the lines between Web2 and Web3 are blurred, and the potential for blockchain technology is fully realized,"

said Adam Barlam, Founder and CTO at Chain Games . "We are excited to bring these console titles to the market and to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the gaming industry."

"Chain Games' vision of a seamless integration between traditional gaming platforms and the decentralized world of Web3, and this partnership is a testament to their shared commitment to innovation and excellence in the gaming industry,"

said Jay Klauminzer, CEO of Stratton Studios . "We look forward to this partnership and the many more games we create for the whole world to enjoy."

**About Stratton Studios**

Stratton Studios is a multi-award-winning global game studio best known for their co-development partnerships with leading game engines and platforms with a focus on technical excellence and expert delivery, Stratton has recently bolstered the company with a large IP catalog. This expansion will continue to drive the company forward, curating experiences for all platforms that redefine what players expect as part of a gameplay experience.

**About Chain Games Ireland**

Chain Games Ireland pioneers the publishing of blockchain-based games, blending the excitement of traditional gaming with the benefits of blockchain technology. Committed to delivering high-quality, innovative gaming experiences, Chain Games Ireland empowers players worldwide. For more information, please visit: .

