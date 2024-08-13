Kinderfarms Ranks On The 2024 Inc. 5000 For The Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- announced today that

KinderFarms ranked No. 1061 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of companies for the second consecutive year (No. 45 in 2023), once again earning a place among America's fastest-growing private companies. This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segments and independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

KinderFarms co-founders Jeremy Adams and Jessica Biel

KinderMed by KinderFarms

Jeremy Adams, Parent, Co-founder and CEO of KinderFarms, noted, "We are thrilled to be ranked on this year's Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year. What began as a strong belief in creating a cleaner future for the kids' over-the-counter (OTC) medicine aisle has grown into a movement of parents choosing effective health treatments without unnecessary artificial fillers or additives. As a team of parents, we are proud to provide values-driven options in the medicine aisle and plan to continue making 'kinder' medicine and health products accessible to as many families as possible through our KinderMed and KinderLyte product lines available nationwide at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens among other retailers,"

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

KinderFarms is best known for its KinderMed products, including kids' OTC medicines made with the same proven active ingredients as the leading conventional brands but without unnecessary artificial additives like dyes, parabens, artificial sweeteners, or flavors. Formulated with doctors and scientists, KinderMed's OTC treatments have struck a chord and developed a fast-growing following of parents who read ingredient labels and prefer effective options with recognizable inactive ingredients and competitive prices.

KinderFarms products are now available in over 30,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Kroger, and other major grocery outlets.

"We believe that the future of medicine is 'kinder' and that products like KinderMed will become the norm over the next decade. KinderFarms is proud to be an early pioneer of this change. Co-founder Jessica Biel and I and the entire KinderFarms team aim to build the next category-defining brand in the OTC medicine industry. As a company of parents, we continue to be driven by a mission to bring the same clean and effective products we want for our own children to as many families as possible." - said Adams.

Like many categories that have seen "clean disruption" across the store, awareness is the key to transformation. In October 2023, California passed AB418, the California Food Safety Act, which bans the use of four food additives: Red 3, brominated vegetable oil, propylparaben, and potassium bromate. KinderFarms anticipates that ongoing ingredient legislation will increase parental awareness and create tailwinds for the industry.

KinderMed isn't the only KinderFarms product line disrupting well-established categories. KinderLyte's clean and effective oral electrolyte solution (OES) has quickly become the #1 challenger brand in the Baby and OTC Drug aisles. When families are looking for rapid hydration, parents and kids choose the delicious and refreshing taste of KinderLyte,

which hydrates 3x faster than water alone without the use of artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors.

About KinderFarms

Co-founded by parents

Jessica Biel

and

Jeremy Adams, KinderFarms is dedicated to providing effective, 'kinder' alternatives to outdated kid's OTC medicines and family health products sold in the pharmacy aisle.

Delicious and worry-free, KinderFarms products never contain artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors and are vegan, kosher, gluten-free, and non-GMO project verified or organic.

KinderFarms' products are available in over 30,000 stores nationwide and include KinderMed – a line of clean over-the-counter medicines for children, and KinderLyte – an effective, non-GMO Oral Electrolyte Solution

(OES) for the

whole family. KinderFarms donates one percent of sales as part of 1% For the Planet to further our Kinder mission of supporting families in need worldwide.

, @KinderFarms on Instagram and LinkedIn; @KinderFarmsUSA on Facebook.

